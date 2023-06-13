Prince Archie and Lilibet set to miss out on this historic event that will be attended by their cousins

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are likely to miss out on an important royal event attended by their older cousins this weekend, according to reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited to the King's Trooping the Colour, also known as the King's Birthday Parade, which takes place on Saturday, June 17.

King Charles III will celebrate his official birthday with the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 17, marking the first time the 74-year-old will attend the historic ceremony as monarch.

The regal spectacle, which has been held annually since 1760, involves a military parade complete with a 41-gun salute and a musical performance by the Massed Bands of the Household Division.

It is also tradition for the Royal Family to make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, where they are entertained by a Royal Air Force flypast while waving at the crowds lining the Mall below.

It's understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will all take part in the King's first Trooping the Colour. Queen Camilla will also be present, along with Prince Anne and Prince Edward. Sophie Wessex and her two teenagers, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount James Severn, are expected to make an appearance too.

If you thought this might present an opportunity for a Sussex-Wales reconciliation, however, you may be in for a disappointment.

It's now been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the Trooping the Colour 2023, which means that their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, will almost definitely not be joining the reunion either.

"I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade next weekend," Richard Eden, royal correspondent at the Daily Mail, said in a recent interview, before adding, "I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment."

The insight comes shortly after Prince Harry's recent trip to London to appear in the High Court for his case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). The duke is one of more than 100 people who are suing the publisher over accusations of illegal activities between 1991 and 2011.