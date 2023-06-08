Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make another very special royal appearance - and it's sooner than you think

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are set to make another very special royal appearance - and it's taking place sooner than you think.

Just a month after the Wales kids joined King Charles and other members of the Royal Family for his Coronation, they are set to come together again for a very special reason - King Charles' birthday.

While many of us rush out to take advantage of these free birthday offers when we get a year older, the monarch gets not one but two birthdays - one in June and King Charles' official birthday in November - and the first of which is being held next week.

And with Princess Charlotte already said to be taking charge at public events, royal fans will get another glimpse of the youngster in action as the trio pave the way for a future 'collective' monarchy.

King Charles' birthday parade will take place on 17th June - and it will be his first birthday parade as monarch. Like previous years with Queen Elizabeth II celebrating two birthdays, the royals will take part in the parade.

Last year marked Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' first-ever carriage ride.

This time, some royals will be on horseback while others will ride in carriages, followed by an RAF fly-past watched by members of the Royal Family from Buckingham Palace balcony.

And if the King's Coronation is anything to go by, Prince Louis could get up to some more royal antics.

And the troops are already preparing for the King's Birthday Parade.

Buckingham Palace announced the parade on its website, "This impressive display of pageantry will take place on Saturday 17th June by Regiments of the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade, with His Majesty The King attending and taking the salute."

"His Majesty King Charles III will hold the appointment of Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiments of Household Division. Each Regiment has a Colonel who is normally either a member of the Royal Family or a senior officer"

Camilla, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton for Trooping the Colour Platinum Jubilee

And it announced three newly appointed Colonels within the Food Guards, Colonel, Grenadier Guards - The Queen Consort, Colonel, Welsh Guards - The Prince of Wales and Colonel, Irish Guards - The Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, the following Colonelcies of the other Regiments within the Household Division will remain; Colonel, Blue and Royals - The Princess Roya, Colonel, Scots Guards - The Duke of Kent, Colonel, Life Guards - Lieutenant General Sir Ed Smyth-Osbourne and Colonel, Coldstream Guards - Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall.

