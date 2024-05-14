Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not have joined their parents’ Nigeria trip, but Meghan Markle’s subtle tribute showed they were in their thoughts

Meghan Markle stepped out in an array of beautiful outfits during her and Prince Harry's trip to Nigeria, but there was one in particular that paid tribute to her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - did you notice it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria has put the couple in the spotlight, giving royal fans a rare glimpse of them out in public as they meet with various organisations in the country and learn more about their culture.

The whole visit has been a resounding success and Meghan in particular managed to wow the crowds with her beautiful wardrobe on each and every day of the visit. But there was one outfit in particular that stood out to us - and it paid homage to her two kids who stayed at home in their Montecito mansion in LA.

On the American date for Mother's Day, 12 May, Meghan wore a stunning yellow silk gown with a billowing silhouette by the brand Carolina Herrera. She paired the vibrant dress with a pair of nude heels and accessorised with an understated gold necklace and a pair of glimmering gold disc earrings that caught the light beautifully.

But as well as being stunning, when worn on Mother's Day, the dress brought a special significance to the look. That's because the flowing gown is the same one that Meghan wore not only for Prince Archie's first birthday in 2020 but also in the image she used to announce her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The children were clearly on Meghan's mind throughout the whole of the trip, but it was on Mother's Day that she admitted to 'missing her babies' while they were separated.

"Today is Mother’s Day [in America],” she said during a speech at the Lagos State Government House. “So it feels appropriate that although of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family.”

Elsewhere during the trip, she also revealed some sweet insight into her life as a mum. As per reports in HELLO! Magazine, she said during another speech, "I love being a mum, I love being a mum.

"Being a mum has always been a dream of mine. And I'm so fortunate that we have two beautiful, healthy, very chatty sweet children."

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) A photo posted by on

We're sure the family all got together over Facetime to chat on Mother's Day, but wearing such a significant dress that had been with her through some of her children's biggest moments must have made Meghan feel all the closer to them.

