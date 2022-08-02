Prince Charles' shocking confession that left Diana devastated on their wedding day

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Charles is said to have made a shocking confession on his and Princess Diana's wedding day that left her "devastated".

Princess Diana was left devastated before her wedding when Prince Charles told her he didn't love her, according to one of her close confidants.

Prince Charles' shock confession was reportedly made so he didn't go into the marriage with "false premises".

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot at St Paul's Cathedral in London in 1981, the whole world watched on to witness their fairytale royal wedding.

However, the relationship was famously doomed from the start, with the pair splitting in 1992 and Diana later revealing that their marriage was always "crowded", in light of Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Now, Prince Charles' heartbreaking admission to Diana before they said their vows has been shared by her former astrologer, Penny Thornton.

As part of ITV documentary, The Diana Interview: Revenge Of A Princess, Penny revealed, "One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her.

"I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana," she added.

Penny went on to say that the comment was enough to make Diana want to back out of the nuptials, adding, "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding."

Princess Diana later opened up about the hardships of her and Charles' marriage in her 1995 BBC Panorama interview.

"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she told Martin Bashir in the tell-all chat.

"Deep, deep, profound sadness. Because we had struggled to keep it going, but obviously we’d both run out of steam," Diana admitted, speaking on her and Charles' separation.