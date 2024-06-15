Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ ‘amazing’ great-grandma is inspiring Kate Middleton’s parenting approach
Kate Middleton has shared the inspirational story of her great-grandmother and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis must feel incredibly proud
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have an ‘amazing’ great-grandmother with an inspirational life-story that's heavily shaped Kate Middleton’s parenting approach.
Everyone knows how incredible Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' paternal great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was. But did you know the youngsters also have an 'amazing' and inspirational maternal great-grandmother?
Back in 2020 to celebrate the work of the Red Cross, Kate Middleton shared the story of her grandmother Valerie Middleton who worked as a code breaker during WWII.
She revealed that Valerie worked at the infamous Bletchley Park office where codebreakers broke the Enigma code and deciphered the Nazi's secret messages which ultimately lead to the end of the war. On top of this, she also served as a Voluntary Aid Detachment and nurse with the British Red Cross during World War II.
In a letter sent to the charity, as reported by The Express, Kate wrote, "I would like to thank and remember the many thousands of staff and volunteers who, over the years, have contributed tirelessly to the organisation's work, including my great-grandmother, Olive, and my grandmother, Valerie, who both served as a Voluntary Aid Detachment with the British Red Cross.
"Olive during the First World War and Valerie during the Second World War. Like you and many others, they are both part of the rich history of the British Red Cross, which is helping to ensure many people get the support they need during a crisis."
It's an incredibly inspirational story for George, Charlotte and Louis, likely instilling in them the important value of helping people and working hard to support those in crisis. But not only is their great-grandmother a great role model in the working world, she's also an inspiration for Kate when it comes to her parenting style.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby Podcast, Kate reminisced about her 'devoted' grandmother who showed her the importance of taking time to connect with children.
"I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us," she said.
"And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now."
In other royal news, Princess Lilibet’s third birthday was a princess-worthy affair - but why didn’t the royals mark the special day? Elsewhere, Princess Charlotte is not 'looking forward' to upcoming school event - and it's left Prince William crossing his fingers. Plus, as kids across the UK gear up for the big school break, Kate Middleton has big plans to make this year’s summer holiday ‘memorable’ for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Baby name ‘regret’ is on the rise - when is it too late to change the name? Expert shares her advice
There are a number of common reasons for people regretting their child’s name - do you feel the same?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
If you don't love Bluey this could be why, according to a child therapist (and it's pretty surprising)
Not everyone loves the popular kids cartoon, but the reason why runs deeper than you might first think
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will likely appear at Trooping the Colour for this sweet reason
It hasn't been confirmed whether the Wales children will attend this weekend's event, but one royal expert thinks they will
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George is going to be so upset he’s missing out on Prince William’s birthday plans - but the reason why is pretty understandable
The Prince of Wales celebrates his 42nd birthday later this month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Prince William enjoy ‘rough and tumble father-and-son fun’ thanks to Princess Diana’s important parenting tactic
The Wales family are relying on Princess Diana's parenting rule to strike a balance between George's 'princely behaviour' and 'normal 10-year-old antics'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte is not 'looking forward' to upcoming school event - and it's left Prince William crossing his fingers
The youngsters dad opened up about Princess Charlotte's nerves over school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton has big plans to make this year’s summer holiday ‘memorable’ for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess of Wales has sweet plans to let her kids 'be a little freer' this summer
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s favourite clothes designer reveals how the royal children are re-popularising vintage styles
The Wales children have long been spotted in pieces from the brand Rachel Riley
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ are kept ‘grounded’ by Princess Diana’s 'golden parenting rule' that Kate Middleton swears by
Kate Middleton has been heavily inspired by her late mother-in-law when it comes to parenting
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George’s sweet nickname for mum Kate Middleton revealed by lip-reading expert - and it’s a great alternative for ‘Mummy’
The Royal Family are big fans of nicknames
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published