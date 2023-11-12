Prince George set to rely on little known family member for support when he becomes King

Prince George could one day turn to his cousin Lady Louise Windsor for support when he becomes King, despite the fact that she doesn't hold a royal title or currently have any plans to become a working member of The Firm.

The royal line of succession is filled with royals ready and waiting to be called up for duties. From Prince Harry and his kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who sit fifth, sixth and seventh and are unlikely to be carrying out any form of royal engagements for at least the foreseeable future, to Princess Anne who sits all the way down in 17th place but carries out numerous royal engagements every single day! It's seems like a confusing line up but The Firm make it work.

Apart from when they don't. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many royal experts have voiced concerns about the senior members of The Firm getting older, while the next generation, which includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are still too young to replace them in many of their duties.

The solution? According to a range of experts, Lady Louise Windsor, who sits 16th in line to the throne and is the daughter of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward, could step up to help out. And if she doesn't do it now, she will likely be the royal George turns to for support when he eventually becomes King thanks to their close bond that blossomed when the older cousin began babysitting the youngster.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Introducing Louise for those who perhaps don't know much about the royal, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express, "Louise is 20, studying English at St Andrews and keen on carriage driving, following in the footsteps of her grandfather Prince Philip. The plans for her future, as outlined by her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, in 2020, do not involve royal duties but this could change."

Pointing out that the Royal Family have stopped referring to King Charles III's plans to 'slim down' the monarchy, Fitzwilliams suggested that this means they are now planning to recruit lesser known royals into The Firm so the family can carry out more engagements and take some pressure off the older members of the family.

He added that Lady Louise stepping up us 'undoubtedly a possibility' but with the caveat that she would want to complete her studies first 'without the undesirable media attention she would otherwise receive.'

"It is absolutely clear that with only four working royals under 70, there will be fewer engagements carried out," he concluded. "This is not likely to change until George and his siblings are able to perform royal duties, by which time several of them will have stood down owing to age."

(Image credit: Getty Imges)

Lady Louise would be very much suited to life as a working royal, one royal expert believes, with the 20-year-old having 'nailed the art of being royal and extremely relatable at the same time'.

"What’s not to like about Lady Louise? She has overcome an eye problem with great dignity and now is blossoming into a beautiful 20 year old, enjoying life at St Andrews like any other undergraduate," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

"She was a firm favourite of both her grandmother, the late Queen, and of Prince Philip, who took her under his wing and taught her all he knew about carriage driving. She is now almost as expert as he was and has even inherited two of his ponies and his carriage.

"Louise seems to have both feet firmly planted on the ground," the expert added. "She decided to refuse the HRH style she could have used after her 18th birthday and last year she was seen driving a second-hand Volkswagen Polo she reportedly saved up for, and she also took a temporary job at a local garden centre, earning around £7 an hour.

"She seems to have nailed the art of being royal and extremely relatable at the same time. That is a credit both to her and to her parents."