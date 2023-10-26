The eldest Wales child might be eight years away from adulthood, but fans are already wondering what Prince George's net worth is.

As second in line to the throne in royal succession behind his father Prince William of Wales, Prince George has a big role to fill in the future.

He might look like an ordinary 10-year-old kid who is fascinated by a new hobby and whose favourite meal is the perfect week-night family dish, but despite the normal childhood his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton try to give him, there's no denying that Prince George has been born into wealth.

His grandfather is King Charles III, and he reportedly gifted him a £18,000 present to mark his first birthday and Prince George's royal title when his dad is king has also been revealed.

But with a few more school years ahead of him, after he got his first taste of boarding school life, Prince George appears to already be generating money for the royals, as we look at everything we know so far about his net worth...

What is Prince George's net worth?

Prince George's net worth is estimated to be in the region of £2.9 billion ($3.6 billion) according to Reader's Digest, who reported the Wales youngster's worth in 2022.

He isn't currently the richest royal grandchild, as his younger sister Princess Charlotte, eight, beat him to that after she was ranked the richest royal child after a study, conducted by OutdoorToys, analysed some of the world’s most famous children and their net worth to reveal 2023’s kids with the biggest fortunes.

This amount is set to grow as he gets older, which isn't bad considering the 10-year-old is still too young to have a job.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How is Prince George so wealthy?

Prince George is so wealthy because when he was born he inherited 133,000 acres of land over 23 counties in the UK. According to the Economic Times, the land value was estimated at more than £0.83 billion ($1 billion) in 2019.

His wealth is also down to the 'royal effect' he has on sales. Throughout his childhood, royal fans have become obsessed with what Prince George wears and when he and his siblings are associated with - even if it's unofficially - a British brand, the item's sales go through the roof.

The £9 Sunuva T-shirt he wore on his third birthday sold out within an hour of the photograph being shared on his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton's social media. Fast forward seven years and the Sunuva website has since closed, down but clothing can still be found in Childrensalon, Next, Harrods, Selfridges, and independent boutiques around the world.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under British Law, the monarch's eldest child inherits the possession of the Duchy of Cornwall - an extensive real estate portfolio that allows its owners to have substantial income. With King Charles as royal monarch, Prince William currently possesses the benefits that come from the Duchy of Cornwall and when he becomes King, this will be passed to his eldest son Prince George.

When Prince George finally becomes King, he will also have access to funds in the Duchy of Lancaster as well as money from the Government-allocated Sovereign Grant - which is currently with King Charles and was previously where some of the late Queen's money came from.