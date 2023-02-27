Kate Middleton re-wears ‘pregnancy’ coat and fans are all saying the same thing

Kate Middleton has re-worn her 'pregnancy' coat and fans are all commenting on the same thing.

Kate Middleton has got fans talking by re-wearing her houndstooth coat that she last wore when pregnant with son Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales is no stranger to causing fashion items to sell out when she's spotted wearing them, like her Zara earrings (opens in new tab) or Zara blazer (opens in new tab) but this time she's sparked a different reaction as fans recall where they have seen thrifty Kate wear the coat before.

Loyal royal fans noted Kate's red and white houndstooth coat, which she wore to watch the Wales V England for the Six Nations Rugby match in Cardiff, is the same one she wore during a visit to the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm back in 2018.

And while fans love the coat, with one fan stating, "I want her coat!!"

Other have commented on pregnancy speculation.

One fan said, "Here’s hoping for another Wales baby… I can’t have been the only one who noticed Princess Catherine wore a coat from when she was pregnant with Prince Louis?"

And a third fan added, "So cool to see Princess Catherine wearing a coat she wore when pregnant with Louis,"

A fourth said she looked "glowing" too.

It's not the first time pregnancy rumours have started to swirl, fans previously asked is Kate Middleton pregnant? (opens in new tab) following her appearance at the James Bond premiere.

But husband Prince William has told Kate 'no more children' (opens in new tab) after she was cooing at a baby during a royal engagement back in 2021.

And while it's unlikely that another royal baby is on the way, fans couldn't help but think there was some hidden message in her 'maternity' wardrobe.

But Kate has previously re-worn outfits and her BAFTA gown was the same she wore back in 2019 but it had been slightly altered.

The Princess of Wales has proven to be more thrifty with her outfits during royal engagements amid the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis.