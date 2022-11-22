Prince William and Kate Middleton 'step up security' at Adelaide cottage with 'special feature'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly 'stepped up security' at their Adelaide cottage home with a 'special' gatehouse feature.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have 'stepped up security' at their Windsor home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a 'special' gatehouse for their security to be based on site.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have taken steps to further secure their Windsor home by installing a 'special' gatehouse security feature on site.

The Wales' recently moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor to be closer to the Queen before she passed away (opens in new tab), and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis moved to a new school at Lambrook (opens in new tab).

But with Prince William next in line to the throne in royal line of succession (opens in new tab), followed by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, third and fourth, respectively, the family's security is paramount.

And it's understood that they have installed a separate gatehouse that features a dedicated hut located on the edge of the property and is where the family's security team will be based. This will enable them to monitor the access to the residence and prevent any unwanted visitors.

It comes after the Queen stepped up security following a Christmas Day crossbow intruder (opens in new tab).

The property also benefits from being secluded and the inside of the property hasn't been pictured so this helps make the home more secure.

With William and Kate still working members of the royal family, they often spend time away from home on royal engagements so it's important that their family home remains secure until they return.

They previously had a panic room and underground tunnels installed at their previous home to protect them against a 'biological warfare'.

And the Wales' children's new school was previously worried about the extra security (opens in new tab) needed to keep the youngsters safe.

But unlike Prince William, brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have to fund their own security since stepping down (opens in new tab) as senior members of the Royal Family.

The Sussexes previously revealed that their security join them on the school run, as Journalist Allison P. Davies, recalled "At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," when she joined them on a journey.