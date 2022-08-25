Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed an adorable new family member

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly adopted a brand new rescue pooch

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a brand new family member, reportedly adopting a new rescue dog with an utterly adorable name.

Meghan and Harry have adopted a new companion for their beloved black Labrador Pula (opens in new tab), a seven-year-old Beagle, called Mamma Mia!

Their decision to adopt came after 4000 beagles were rescued from a research plant in Virginia by the Federal Authorities. Speaking to the LA times (opens in new tab), an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, revealed that after Meghan heard the story she contacted Shannon.

Shannon said, “The Duchess called me personally. She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’”

A post shared by Beagle Freedom Project (@beaglefreedom) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

The Sussexes reportedly came to meet one of the rescue dogs, Mia who was at the shelter with her eight newborn puppies. The couple played with the cute pups before Meghan reportedly told Shannon that she wanted to help the older rescues.

This isn’t the first time that Meghan has opened her heart and home to a rescue pup. Royal fans will remember that Meghan’s beagle Guy moved to the UK with her ahead of her wedding to Harry. She was also previously a patron of the Mayhew Animal Charity (opens in new tab), though sadly had to bid farewell to the organization in April 2022.

Now Archie and Lilibet have a new four-legged friend to play with, and no doubt will be showering her with some much-needed love and attention.

A post shared by Meghan (fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

They have clearly inherited their parent's love of animals, as Meghan previously revealed that the family has chickens at their LA home and shared photos of Archie (opens in new tab)helping to care for them.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.