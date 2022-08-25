Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed an adorable new family member

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed a brand new family member, reportedly adopting a new rescue dog with an utterly adorable name.

Their decision to adopt a new pup, came after the couple discovered that 4000 beagles had been rescued from a breeding plant.

Meghan and Harry have adopted a new companion for their beloved black Labrador Pula (opens in new tab), a seven-year-old Beagle, called Mamma Mia!

Their decision to adopt came after 4000 beagles were rescued from a research plant in Virginia by the Federal Authorities. Speaking to the LA times (opens in new tab), an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, revealed that after Meghan heard the story she contacted Shannon.

Shannon said, “The Duchess called me personally. She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.’”

The Sussexes reportedly came to meet one of the rescue dogs, Mia who was at the shelter with her eight newborn puppies. The couple played with the cute pups before Meghan reportedly told Shannon that she wanted to help the older rescues.

This isn’t the first time that Meghan has opened her heart and home to a rescue pup. Royal fans will remember that Meghan’s beagle Guy moved to the UK with her ahead of her wedding to Harry. She was also previously a patron of the Mayhew Animal Charity (opens in new tab), though sadly had to bid farewell to the organization in April 2022.

Now Archie and Lilibet have a new four-legged friend to play with, and no doubt will be showering her with some much-needed love and attention.

They have clearly inherited their parent's love of animals, as Meghan previously revealed that the family has chickens at their LA home and shared photos of Archie (opens in new tab)helping to care for them.