Meghan Markle continues to cut royal family ties as special role ends

It’s been confirmed that Meghan Markle’s patronage with the Mayhew charity has ended, seemingly cutting even more of her ties from royal life.

Meghan Markle is seemingly growing further away from the Firm and her royal links, as her long-standing patronage with animal charity Mayhew has come to an end.

The organisation announced the sad news on Instagram, with a picture of Meghan stroking one of their rescued pooches.

In the caption, they said, “It has been an incredible privilege for Mayhew to have worked closely with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, since 2019 when she became our Patron.”

The statement then went on to say, “It has been a busy and productive three years together where we have gained so much from her kind support. Thank you to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. You’ll always be part of the Mayhew family.”

Mayhew also included a quote from Meghan herself who wrote, “Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not. I encourage each of you to support me in whatever way you are able. The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled—as you’ll soon realize: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you.”

This will have been a sad moment for the mother-of-two as she is a known animal lover, with two dogs of her own – Guy and Pula.

Though it is unsurprising, as both she and Prince Harry were set to lose all of their patronages after stepping back as senior royals.

A number of them have already been taken on by other members of the family, including Kate Middleton who has now become the patron of the Rugby Football Union and League.

The Queen has also stripped Harry of his military titles, with palace officials now considering stripping him of his role as Counsellors of State.