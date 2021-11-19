We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has shared a new snap of her son Archie in his chicken coop and he's wearing his first pair of designer wellies - and they're now on sale.



Meghan Markle shared a sweet photo of Archie feeding his chickens in a pair of Peppa Pig Hunter wellies.

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a sneak peek at the growing royal youngster during her surprise appearance on the Ellen Show.

This royal news comes as Carole Middleton hints she’s gifting grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis something very special in the run-up to Christmas.

Meghan Markle’s son Archie has been spotted wearing a pair of designer Peppa Pig wellies while tending to his pet chickens.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the rare snap during her surprise appearance on the Ellen Show, during which she spoke about her children, Archie, two, and five-month-old baby daughter Lilibet Diana, who she shares with husband Prince Harry.

It was her first major TV interview since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat earlier this year and as she chatted to host Ellen DeGeneres about climbing in and out of the boot of her old car and taking part in playing a prank on stallholders on-site at Warner Bros. Studios, the Duchess also shared the snap of her son.

And while his face was not shown, fans were obsessed with how much he looked like Prince Harry when it comes to his auburn hair colour.

Archie can be seen sporting to most adorable Hunter x Peppa Pig Muddy Puddles Wellington Boots, most likely picked by mum Meghan.

Hunter Kids First Classic Peppa Pig Wellington Boots – Now £35 Was £50 | Very

Available in sizes 4-13 Younger and 1-2 Older, featuring a Hunter x Peppa Pig exclusive print. Perfect for puddle splashing, the boots are handcrafted from natural rubber with a flat sole and rounded toe with soft cotton lining for complete comfort. View Deal

You can even buy Archie’s wellies for yourself at a discount price right now, with Very offering them for £35 instead of £50.

This was the first time Archie has been pictured this year – since his second birthday in May.

The super sweet photo of Archie, who is seventh in the royal line of succession, prompted a huge reaction from fans of the Sussex family.

One supporter wrote, ‘Awww look at little Archie. He looks so cute holding that basket in his little boots!! I’m loving that she shared this pic!!’

Another fan put, ‘King Archie is here looking tall ginger and those little rain boots so lovely.’

And a third fan wrote, ‘I just love the picture of Archie my goodness how he has grown!’

Meghan and Harry previously revealed in their Oprah Winfrey interview that they had rescued chickens that were destined to die at a factory farm.

They showed Oprah where the rescued chickens now live, in a hut emblazoned with a sign which reads ‘Archie’s Chick Inn. Established 2021’. And now the chickens even have their own little bench to eat from.

Speaking of her family life on Ellen, Megan revealed that Archie “loves being a big brother: to Lilibet and added that he “loves to dance”.

She said she “loves to cook” and will be at home with Harry and her children for Thanksgiving, which she said “will be nice”.

The Duchess also opened up on the struggles of raising two children, as she recalled, “Someone told H and I that when you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting.

“Suddenly we realised, oh right everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along.

“I think they have that moment of ‘oh, this is fun, oh, this is how it is now’.”