Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'return to US' to reunite with Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have returned to the USA to reunite with their children, Archie and Lilibet, following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the UK for official charity visits when it was confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away aged 96.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained in the country for the period of mourning that followed the late monarch's death and attended her state funeral on Monday 19th September.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew home to LA from London Heathrow on Tuesday 20th September after over two weeks in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess' trip to England had been made ahead of the couple's appearance at the WellChild awards in London, however their attendance at the event was cancelled in light of the news that Prince Harry's grandmother, the Queen, had passed away at her Scottish summer home, Balmoral Castle.

Harry and Meghan's return to California will mean they are able to reunite with son Archie, three, and one-year-old daughter Lilibet, who did not travel to England to be with their parents during the mourning period.

During his time in the UK, Prince Harry joined Prince William, King Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne to walk behind the Queen's coffin in a moving procession to her Lying-in-State.

He also stood vigil around her coffin at Westminster Hall along with the Queen's other grandchildren, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount, Severn.

In the wake of Her Majesty's death, Prince Harry also shared a touching statement to pay tribute to his beloved grandmother.

In the emotional tribute, Prince Harry reminisced on special times with the Queen and recalled the moment she hugged his children for the first time.

""In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected," Prince Harry began.

Giving a nod to his grandfather, Prince Philip, the Duke of Sussex added, "Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings'."

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Thanking his grandmother for her work and duty over her 70 years on the throne, Prince Harry concluded, "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."