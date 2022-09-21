Prince Louis' heartbreaking question after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince Louis reportedly asked his mother, the Princess of Wales, a heartbreaking question following the Queen's death.

Prince Louis is said to have asked a sweet but heartbreaking question to his mother, Princess Catherine, following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

Four-year-old Louis is the youngest born child of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales. 

Catherine is said to have told Australia's Governor-General David Hurley about how Louis is coping with the news of Her Majesty the Queen's death. 

"The older one is sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on," said Hurley, according to a clip from Channel 9. 

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'" 

Prince William and Kate have three children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, but only Prince George and Princess Charlotte were allowed to attend the Queen's funeral - despite all three children previously attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. 

