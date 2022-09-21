Prince Louis' heartbreaking question after Queen Elizabeth II's death

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Louis reportedly asked his mother, the Princess of Wales, a heartbreaking question following the Queen's death.

Prince Louis is said to have asked a heartbreaking question following the death of his beloved 'Gan Gan'.

The Wales youngster was absent from the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) however Prince George and Princess Charlotte were praised for their mature behaviour at the service

however Prince George and Princess Charlotte were praised for their mature behaviour at the service This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after the Queen's headscarf was laid on the saddle of her pony (opens in new tab) in an emotional moment at her funeral.

Prince Louis is said to have asked a sweet but heartbreaking question to his mother, Princess Catherine, following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Four-year-old Louis is the youngest born child of Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales.

Catherine is said to have told Australia's Governor-General David Hurley about how Louis is coping with the news of Her Majesty the Queen's death.

"The older one is sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on," said Hurley, according to a clip from Channel 9.

"The younger one is now asking questions like, 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, cause she's not going to be there?'"

Prince William and Kate have three children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, but only Prince George and Princess Charlotte were allowed to attend the Queen's funeral - despite all three children previously attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

(Image credit: Getty)

The youngsters shared a sweet sibling moment (opens in new tab) on the day and were praised for displaying 'respect and maturity' (opens in new tab).

They joined other members of the Royal Family (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey for the 11am service on Monday 19th September and then followed in cars to Wellington Arch where they witnessed the Queen's coffin be transferred from the Royal Gun Carriage and into the Royal hearse to make its final journey to St George's Chapel, Windsor.

During the day, Princess Charlotte was spotted honouring the Queen's favourite hobby - horse riding - with her horseshoe-shaped brooch (opens in new tab).