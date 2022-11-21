Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive 'heroic' award for standing against 'structural racism' of the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to receive a 'heroic' award for standing against 'structural racism' of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to receive an 'anti-racism' award at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex challenged 'structural racism' of the Royal Family during their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in line to receive an award for standing up against 'structural racism' of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive the award at a glitzy ceremony in New York next month Robert F. Kennedy's daughter Kerry Kennedy, who is president of the foundation, will give them the gong after praising the couple for challenging the Royal Family's 'power structure'.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan raised awareness of racism when they gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they claimed someone made shock remarks about the colour of Archie's skin (opens in new tab), which Oprah later confirmed wasn't the Queen or Prince Philip (opens in new tab).

And now to receive the 'heroic' award, Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on December 6th and a place at their table will cost up to $1million.

Speaking about the worthy recipients, the ex-wife of disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, told The Telegraph: (opens in new tab) "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

Kerry, who is one of RFK and Ethel Kennedy's 11 children, added, "Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

The gala is organised by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights foundation, named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was assassinated in 1968.

Kerry continued to explain how Prince Harry and Meghan, "knew that if they did this there would be consequences… and that people would blame them for it.

"They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority."

"I think they have been heroic in taking this step," she concluded.

Previous recipients of the award include US President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Democratic Presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Al Gore.