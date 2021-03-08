We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle has claimed that she and Prince Harry were questioned about the colour of baby Archie's skin by a royal family member, before he was born.

The Duke and Duchess’ tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the USA during the early hours of this morning in UK time.

In the long-awaited chat, it was claimed by Meghan that their son Archie’s skin colour had been a ‘concern’ among the royal family, prior to his birth.

Meghan reported how Harry had informed her of conversations with his family about the colour of Archie’s skin, as well as how he would not be given a royal title or his own private security.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

Video of the Week

When Oprah asked which royal family member had asked about baby Archie’s skin colour, Meghan refused to reveal their name, saying, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations,” she added.

However, Meghan said earlier in the interview that Her Majesty the Queen had “always been wonderful” to her and said she “loved being in her company”.