Oprah Winfrey has confirmed that it wasn't the Queen or Prince Philip who made comments about 'how dark' baby Archie's skin colour would be before he was born.

The allegations that a member of the royal family had expressed concern about ‘how dark’ Meghan and Harry’s son would be were made in the couple’s explosive interview.

This royal news comes as Harry confirmed that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls when he left royal life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US last night and one stand-out moment from the chat was Meghan claiming that a member of the royal family had expressed ‘concerns’ about Archie’s skin colour before he was born.

Meghan opened up about how she and Harry were told that their son, who is seventh in the royal line of succession, would not receive a HRH title – despite the fact his father, Prince Harry, could be king one day.

Since Archie’s birth, the Sussexes have officially stepped back from royal life and moved into their new LA home.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with a baby girl, told Oprah, “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess and that he wasn’t going to receive security.”

Oprah asked which royal family member had asked about baby Archie’s skin colour but Meghan refused to reveal their name, saying, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him, and I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations,” she added.

Now, Oprah has confirmed that it was not the Queen or Prince Philip.

“[Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations,” she said on CBS today.

Meghan also spoke of her respect for Her Majesty during the two-hour interview, saying, “The Queen has always been wonderful to me.”