Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want 'apology' from royals before huge day for King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want the royals to 'take responsibility' with an apology
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to be hoping for a sincere apology from the royal family before they attend King Charles' coronation next year.
- With King Charles III set to be officially crowned during his coronation in May 2023, it's been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to the huge royal event.
- However, royal insiders claim that the Sussexes are hoping for a sit-down meeting and an apology from The Firm ahead of attending the coronation.
Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab) this month, it's been reported that the Sussexes will still be invited to King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) next year.
Charles will be officially crowned King on May 6th 2023 at London's Westminster Abbey, having taken the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II back in September.
And despite the ongoing tensions between King Charles and his son, Prince Harry, it is expected that he and Meghan will still be on the royal guest list.
However, a royal source has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen to have a meeting with senior members of the royal family ahead of the coronation and also to receive a formal apology.
It's been said that Harry and Meghan are particularly keen for an apology meeting to be had after the Palace arranged a sit-down reconciliation between charity boss Ngozi Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey, following a race row sparked by comments made at a Buckingham Palace reception.
"At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani," Buckingham Palace officials said in a statement about the moment.
Harry & Meghan. The Netflix Global event continues December 15. pic.twitter.com/4PNOThV9fMDecember 12, 2022
Speaking to The Times (opens in new tab), a royal insider commented that no such efforts were made by the Palace for Harry and Meghan during their time in The Firm.
"Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns. No meeting, formal apology, or taking responsibility or accountability. That is hard to swallow, 100 percent yes, they’d like to have a meeting."
Prince Harry admitted during the Netflix series that he has "made peace" with the fact that a real apology from his family may never come.
"I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology. My wife and I, we're moving on. We're focused on what's coming next," he said.
