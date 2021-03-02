We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal is perhaps one of the most exciting work announcements from the couple since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals last year.

The multi-million dollar Netflix deal was announced after Prince Harry and Meghan moved to LA in California, the US state where Netflix was first founded back in 1997.

Since confirming that they won’t be returning as working royals, Harry and Meghan have also signed a podcast deal with Spotify as well as agreeing to sit down for an exclusive interview with Oprah that will be broadcast around the world.

It certainly seems like we’re going to be seeing and hearing much more from the Sussexes this year, but what kind of shows can we expect from Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal? A children’s programme that can be enjoyed by their son Archie? Or perhaps documentaries that will help shine a light on the charitable causes championed by the couple?

What is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal?

Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal was announced on 2 September 2020.

The royal couple signed a multi-year contract with the streaming giant which will pay them to produce an exciting range of documentaries, films and programmes exclusively for Netflix. It is reported that the Queen was unaware of the Netflix deal secured by her grandson and his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newly formed production company will create “content that informs but also gives hope”.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” their statement about the Netflix deal read.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.”

Meghan is familiar with Hollywood having starred in the drama Suits prior to her wedding to Prince Harry. Plus, just last year, the former actress used her talents to voice the Disney documentary Elephant.

Despite lending her vocal talents to Disney’s documentary, it doesn’t sound like the Duchess is planning to return to her acting roots anytime soon. A source told the Sunday Times that Meghan “has no plans to resume life on screen” at this time.

Prince Harry has also been working on projects connected with TV and film. He separately worked on a mental health series for Apple TV with Meghan’s close pal Oprah Winfrey in late 2019.

How much is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal worth?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal is reportedly worth up to £112 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Before signing with Netflix, the royal pair held meetings with other global streaming services. This included Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal.

The New York Times revealed that Harry and Meghan wanted to secure a deal in excess of £75 million. Audience reach was also an important factor in the deal. Their statement noted that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action”.

Netflix are thrilled to have secured Harry and Meghan, sharing their excitement in a statement when the news was confirmed.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive and chief content officer.

The deal is one of a kind for obvious reasons, says PR Guru Jonathan Shalit.

“It is a staggering deal. Never before has a Hollywood studio got hold of British royal family – this is historic,” he told The Sun.

“Meghan and Harry will hire shadow producers to do the work but their names alone attached to Netflix are gold dust.”

What shows will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have on Netflix and when will they be released?

Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal promises documentaries, docuseries, feature films and scripted shows produced by the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed that “as new parents” they are inspired to create children’s programmes too.

Netflix have revealed that The Duke and Duchess have a number of shows that are already in production.

“The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix also indicated that the couple are keen to hire talent from diverse backgrounds to sit in key roles.

No specific show release dates have been shared as yet. Though Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings hinted that shows could be aired in 2021.

‘I can’t tell you any more about it at this point, but I think it will be some of the most exciting, most viewed content next year,’ he told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.

According to reports, Meghan pitched her first movie idea last year. The 39-year-old is keen to make a film about Black Lives Matter co-founder Parisse Cullors.

“Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done,” a source told The Mirror. “She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.”

There’s disappointing news for any royal fans who might be hoping for a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ royal reality show, as a spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”