Royal fans spot missing detail in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card

Royal fans have been left delighted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card, but they couldn't help but notice a missing detail in the couple's festive greeting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the holiday season in the US after it was reported that they rejected King Charles III's invitation to join the Royal Family at Sandringham.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's festive greeting has left some fans disappointed after the royal couple decided to omit a huge part of their lives from the online message.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card on Friday, sharing the festive message with their loyal fans via their Archewell Foundation. The caption reads "Wishing you a Joyful Holiday Season" against a red background, followed by the words: "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year." The card concludes with Meghan and Harry's signatures, scrawled in white lettering.

A photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who released their first Netflix docuseries this month, is also included.

Taken at the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights awards in New York on December 6, the image shows Harry and Meghan holding hands as they arrive at the event to accept the Ripple of Hope Award for their humanitarian work. The Duchess is wearing a gorgeous white dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, while her royal husband looks equally dapper in a black suit. The release of the glamorous shot comes amid speculation that the Royal Family's Christmas is set to change, as there is less 'pressure to have all of the family together' in light of the Queen's death.

Fans were quick to hail the couple's Christmas card online, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions.

"Meghan is just divine," one person wrote, while another said, "Wishing the Sussexes blessings of Health, love, and Divine protection."

There was one detail on the Sussexes' Christmas greeting, however, that royal fans couldn't help but notice.

Their adorable two children, Archie, 3, and one-year-old Lilibet, were nowhere to be seen on the card. Last year, Harry and Meghan used their Christmas card to debut the first photo of their daughter to the world.

The image, which was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California, shows the duchess holding a laughing Lilibet up in the air while Harry looks on affectionately. Archie, who was born to the Sussexes in England in 2019, is also featured in the shot.

It appears the couple has chosen to make their Christmas card for 2022 more about their work, however, with not even a reference to their children included in the virtual message.



