Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest project is very telling of their parenting beliefs as they show their support for world-wide fatherhood study.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has backed Equimundo's State of the World's Fathers 2023 report by sharing a message about why the research matters.

And their words give a telling insight into their own parenting beliefs - as proud parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The research, conducted by Equimundo - which is an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to engaging men and boys in gender equality - quizzed more than 12,000 people in 17 countries on caregiving and what bars equal participation between men and women.

Harry and Meghan have made their thoughts clear on the topic, telling their fans, "The 2023 data shows that men are increasingly involved in caregiving and would like to increase their care work at home, although deeply ingrained social norms and a lack of supportive policies and power structures discourage them from doing so."

The Archewell Foundation statement added, “The report recognises care work as the bedrock of society, and calls for continued advancements towards gender equality. It also emphasises the need for media representation that normalises men’s caregiving roles."

(Image credit: Archewell Foundation)

Both Harry and Meghan are very much hands-on parents, having reportedly stopped using their former nanny when they stepped back as senior working members of the royal family, with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland helping out.

And the Sussex's support has been very well received as Equimundo thanked the Archewell Foundation for providing support for its research.

It's not the first time that the Sussexes have lent their support to the Equimundo, in 2022 it funded its resource guide on positive masculinity which reached 3,673 people in 122 countries.

It's no secret that the Sussexes are fans of gender equality and Meghan herself previously admitted in public that Prince Harry is "a feminist too".

And Meghan paid tribute to his fatherhood skills when she wrote her debut novel The Bench, which became a #1 New York Times bestselling picture book. The novel was about the bond between fathers and sons and was published a few days after Lili was born.

(Image credit: Getty)

And in his explosive memoir, Spare, Prince Harry admitted his fatherhood role is one he most identifies with today. He wrote, "A husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental-health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids.”