Prince Harry claims Prince William 'knocked' him to the ground in 'attack'
A leaked extract from Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir alleges that he was 'knocked' to the ground by Prince William
- Ahead of Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir 'Spare,' the Guardian has obtained an excerpt in which Harry recounts an alleged altercation with his brother, Prince William.
- In the snippet, Harry claims the row escalated from name-calling to William knocking him to the ground at Nottingham Cottage.
An extract of Prince Harry's memoir has alleged that Prince William 'attacked' him during a heated row at Nottingham Cottage.
Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir is set to be released on January 10th and is said to contain a number of "truth bombs" about his ongoing tensions with his family.
According to an unreleased excerpt obtained by the Guardian (opens in new tab), Harry addresses his relationship with his brother - which is said to be 'hanging by a thread (opens in new tab)' - and details an alleged altercation that took place in the book.
The publication reports that Harry recalls how William wanted to meet to talk through their differences, but when he arrived at Nottingham Cottage (where Harry was staying a the time) he was "piping hot".
The excerpt alleges that Harry then claims William accused him of acting like the heir before a number of insults were exchanged. William then told Harry he was trying to help him, to which Harry responded, "Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?"
This, Harry alleges, angered his brother and he wrote, "[William] called me another name, then came at met all happened so fast. So very fast.
"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.
"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Prince Harry then reportedly writes of how William apologised for the incident, but before leaving, "turned and called back: 'You don’t need to tell Meg about this'."
In response, Harry is then said to have retorted, "You mean that you attacked me?", to which William reportedly said, ‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’
This follows the announcement that Harry will feature in not one, but two TV interviews with CBS and ITV, two days before his memoir hits shelves.
The interviews will air on January 8th and promise yet more bombshells, with the trailer for ITV's sit-down chat seeing Harry make a heartfelt plea about wanting his 'father and brother back.' (opens in new tab)
