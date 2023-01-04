Kate Middleton set for bittersweet birthday celebrations as worrying dates loom

Prince Harry's memoir release and new explosive TV interview could be set to put a dampener on Kate Middleton's birthday plans, as both dates coincide with her big day.

As the Princess of Wales gears up to celebrate her 41st birthday, Prince Harry's memoir release and interviews with CBS and ITV could tarnish her plans.

Kate's birthday falls the day after both interviews are scheduled to air and the day before Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits shelves.

As the royal family prepares themselves for Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare's imminent release date, Kate Middleton in particular, is set for a very bittersweet birthday.

The mother of three is due to celebrate her 41st birthday on January 9th, however, this date now coincides with not one, but two worrying dates for the Firm.

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir - which will reportedly his relationship with Prince William 'hanging by a thread' - will hit shelves on January 10th, just one day after Kate's big day.

It's also recently been announced that Harry will now appear in two sit-down interviews with both ITV and CBS, scheduled to air on January 8th. The contents of which, are already proving to be explosive after a number of teaser trailers were shared online.

In a snippet from ITV's interview with the father of two, Harry can be heard making a heartfelt plea to his father and brother, before then elaborating on his allegations about Buckingham Palace leaking stories to the press, a claim he also made in his and Meghan's Netflix docu-series.

Coincidentally, the timing of the last installment of the couple's viral documentary also impacted another important day for Kate, as it aired on the same date as the filming of her annual carol service in December.

Unfortunately for Kate, these upcoming dates will likely put a dampener on her plans. Though in previous years, she has opted to privately celebrate her birthday at home and only publicly acknowledging the day with a new portrait.

Last year, royal fans were treated to three stunning images to mark her milestone 40th and this year will likely follow suit.