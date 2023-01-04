Kate Middleton set for bittersweet birthday celebrations as worrying dates loom
Kate Middleton's birthday could be tainted as it coincides with Prince Harry's memoir release and new tell-all interviews
Prince Harry's memoir release and new explosive TV interview could be set to put a dampener on Kate Middleton's birthday plans, as both dates coincide with her big day.
- As the Princess of Wales gears up to celebrate her 41st birthday, Prince Harry's memoir release and interviews with CBS and ITV could tarnish her plans.
- Kate's birthday falls the day after both interviews are scheduled to air and the day before Harry's memoir 'Spare' hits shelves.
As the royal family prepares themselves for Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare's imminent release date (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton in particular, is set for a very bittersweet birthday.
The mother of three is due to celebrate her 41st birthday on January 9th, however, this date now coincides with not one, but two worrying dates for the Firm.
Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir - which will reportedly his relationship with Prince William 'hanging by a thread' (opens in new tab) - will hit shelves on January 10th, just one day after Kate's big day.
It's also recently been announced that Harry will now appear in two sit-down interviews (opens in new tab) with both ITV and CBS, scheduled to air on January 8th. The contents of which, are already proving to be explosive after a number of teaser trailers were shared online.
In a snippet from ITV's interview with the father of two, Harry can be heard making a heartfelt plea to his father and brother (opens in new tab), before then elaborating on his allegations about Buckingham Palace leaking stories to the press, a claim he also made in his and Meghan's Netflix docu-series.
Coincidentally, the timing of the last installment of the couple's viral documentary also impacted another important day for Kate, as it aired on the same date as the filming of her annual carol service (opens in new tab) in December.
Unfortunately for Kate, these upcoming dates will likely put a dampener on her plans. Though in previous years, she has opted to privately celebrate her birthday at home and only publicly acknowledging the day with a new portrait.
Last year, royal fans were treated to three stunning images to mark her milestone 40th (opens in new tab) and this year will likely follow suit.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
