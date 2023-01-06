When is the Prince Harry interview on ITV and how can you watch it?

The Duke of Sussex has hit the headlines ahead of his highly anticipated TV appearance, so when is the Prince Harry interview and where can you watch it?

Just weeks after the release of the docuseries Harry & Meghan - which was crowned Netflix's most watched show of 2022 (opens in new tab) - Prince Harry is returning to screens in a tell-all interview (opens in new tab) about his experience as part of the Royal Family. The interview is set to air on ITV, and there will also be an episode of 60 Minutes that will see Prince Harry give a similar interview, airing in the US.

Expected to cover a wide range of topics, from his personal relationships with members of the Royal Family to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the two interviews come ahead of the release date of Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry's highly-anticipated memoir. Already, the broadcasts are making headlines following the release of their trailers, so keep reading to find out when is the Prince Harry interview and how you can watch it...

When is the Prince Harry interview?

The interview with Prince Harry will air at 9pm on Sunday 8 January. The tell-all interview will see the Duke of Sussex sit down with ITV's Tom Bradbury for a 90 minute interview.

Bradbury has worked closely with Prince Harry in the past, and accompanied the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their 2019 tour of South Africa. It was during this trip that he famously interviewed Meghan Markle about her mental health, prompting her to say, "thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm ok."

Michael Jermey, ITV Director of News and Current Affairs, has said the interview will be something "everyone should want to watch". He added: "It is extremely rare for a member of the royal family to speak so openly about their experience at the heart of the institution. Tom Bradby’s interview with Prince Harry will be a programme that everyone with an informed opinion on the monarchy should want to watch."

The programme, titled Harry: The Interview, is not the only interview with Prince Harry that will be airing this weekend. The Duke of Sussex will also be appearing on CBS for an episode of 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, airing at 7pm ET (12am GMT) on Sunday 8 January.

Where to watch the Prince Harry interview

In the UK, the Prince Harry interview will air on ITV1 and ITVX. If you miss the broadcast, you can also stream the programme on ITVX later on.

The CBS interview will be available to watch on the channel's streaming service, Paramount+ (opens in new tab). It will also be available on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and through the CBS News app.

What does Prince Harry say in the interview?

In the ITV interview, Prince Harry is expected to discuss his new book, Spare, his life in the Firm and his experience of stepping down from Royal duties, as well as his personal relationships and the death of his mother, Princess Diana (opens in new tab).

In a trailer for the interview, Harry said he wants to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles (opens in new tab). He explains: "I want a family, not an institution. They feel that it's somehow better to keep us as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

In a teaser for the CBS interview, Cooper asks Prince Harry why he didn't step back from royal duties quietly, to which he replied: "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it's just a motto".

Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper he was the target of press leaks after private conversations with members of the Royal Family. https://t.co/0xN8FdapYV pic.twitter.com/FRKfp8AVKpJanuary 2, 2023 See more

The Duke of Sussex added that he believes Buckingham Palace leaked and planted stories about himself and Meghan Markle, saying: "They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story."

The interview comes just two days before the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, which is published by Penguin Random House. A spokesperson for the publisher has said that Prince Harry's profits from the book will be donated to charity (opens in new tab).

Prince Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab) will be released on Tuesday 10 January, and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon.

The book has been described as "full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom" by its publishers, promising "raw, unflinching honesty". In the memoir, Prince Harry is expected to share details about his life growing up in the Royal Family,

Already, headlines have been stirred up by claims Prince Harry has made in the book, including that Prince William 'knocked' him to the ground (opens in new tab) during a heated argument, that King Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born (opens in new tab), and Prince Harry's last word to the late Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab).

