Prince Harry disguises himself as this beloved Marvel hero for a very heartwarming reason

Prince Harry dresses up as Spiderman to send a special and heart warming message to bereaved children ahead of Christmas, in partnership with Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The father of two made his superhero debut to reassure bereaved children that while it's okay to miss our loved ones at this time of year, it's also okay to have a good time at Christmas and 'not feel guilty'.

Following the release of his and Meghan's Netflix docu-series trailer (opens in new tab), Prince Harry has now delighted royal fans by dressing up as Marvel's Spiderman to share a heartfelt video message to children across the UK, ahead of Christmas.

The father of two took part in the video for children's charity, Scotty's Little Soldiers, which works to support bereaved young people and children who have lost loved-one who were serving in the armed forces. The sweet festive message was filmed as part of the organization's annual Christmas party and saw Prince Harry channel his inner superhero.

The video, which was shared on YouTube saw Harry fully disguised as the iconic web-slinger as he said, "Hey Scotty's Little Soldiers. Welcome to the Christmas Party," before he then encouraged the children watching to take part in defeating the five villains looking to ruin Christmas (as part of one of the Party challenges) with their 'team work, brains and brawn.'

Before he then shared a more poignant message, reassuring all the children watching, that while the Holidays are a time to miss loved ones but it's also okay to have a good time, and to not 'feel guilty' for doing so.

Harry said, "Christmas is a time we will miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay?"

Adding, "So don't feel guilty - you're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with this Scotty's Little Soldiers community."

The Duke of Sussex then went on to finally reveal his identity, pulling off his Spiderman mask and signing off with, "Merry Christmas!"

Fans were quick to praise the thoughtful gesture, with one commenting, "This is so amazingly lovely thing to do for those kids...thank you."

As another wrote, "Now here is a true superhero! Kudos Prince Harry and that Spider-Man costume is awesome! Those kids holidays got a little bit brighter!!" While a few other fans remarked that they'd like to see the Prince join the Marvel Cinematic Universe!