Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy festive outing with George, Charlotte and Louis just hours after returning home to UK

After the Prince and Princess of Wales’ whistle-stop tour in the US, the couple clearly couldn’t wait to begin the Christmas countdown, taking George, Charlotte and Louis on a festive outing, just hours after landing back in the UK.

Prince William and Kate enjoyed a very fast-paced and busy three days for their tour of the US, visiting the city of Boston and even meeting with President Biden.

Now though, the couple have returned home and have wasted no time getting into the Christmas spirit with their three children.

After delighting royal fans with a surprise appearance at a US basketball game (opens in new tab) in Boston, the Prince and Princess of Wales have touched back down in the UK and are already getting into the Christmas spirit. So much so, that just hours after their flight, they reportedly took George, Charlotte and Louis on a festive outing.

According to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), just a matter of hours after their overnight flight home from the US, Prince William and Kate took their kids to a local Christmas fundraiser fair in Windsor.

The fate was held at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ new school of Lambrook, which they started attending in September.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)

As well as their basketball game appearance, Prince William and Princess Kate’s whistle-stop US tour saw the couple rub shoulders with a number of celebrities, for the Earthshot Awards, including David Beckham and the Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey.

Kate put on a very glamorous display, donning a rented green dress and a matching emerald choker (opens in new tab), previously worn by Princess Diana. The visit also saw William meet with President Joe Biden, marking the third time the pair have met in just 18 months.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Ian Vogler-Pool)

Now, the family is gearing up for Christmas, with Kate’s annual Christmas Carol service set to air on Christmas Eve. And while Kate previously wowed viewers with her piano skills in 2021’s service, fans are now calling for her and King Charles to share a duet (opens in new tab).

So far the celebrity performances and song list as still under wraps, though Kate did make a plea for fans to vote (opens in new tab) on the final carol, which will be played to end the special service.