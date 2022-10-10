Prince Harry just made the cutest comment about Archie and his 'squeaky' voice

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

During a video call with one of the WellChild Awards winners and their family, Prince Harry made the cutest comment about Archie and his 'squeaky voice'.

During a special congratulatory video call with some of the winners of the WellChild Awards, of which Harry is a patron, the father of two let slip an adorable detail about his son.

Speaking to four-year-old Henry, Prince Harry revealed that he shared something in common with Archie.

Prince Harry just gave a rare update on his children Archie (opens in new tab) and Lilibet (opens in new tab) and let slip an adorable detail about his son that he ‘loves'.

During a series of exciting video calls to congratulate winners of the WellChild Awards, Harry met with four-year-old Henry Waines. Henry won the Inspirational Child award in the 4-6 years category and upon meeting the Duke, introduced himself, saying, “My name is Henry, well everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why.”

To which Harry, who has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, responded with delight, “You sound just like my son Archie…you have the same little squeaky voice. I love it.”

Henry’s parents then took the time to enquire about the Duke of Sussex’s own children, Archie and Lilibet with whom he shared with his wife Meghan Markle, prompting him to share a rare update.

He revealed, “They're doing great… Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice which is great.”

Revealing what might be keeping Archie so engaged, Meghan revealed in her interview with the Cut, that he'd gone through a big change at school (opens in new tab) and was now attending full-time, as opposed to half days.

Later on, while speaking to another family, Prince Harry also gave another sweet insight into Archie’s life, namely his favourite toy, whilst chatting with 10-year-old Shakeerah Crowther, who is the only known survivor of a rare bacterial brain infection.

After conversing with sign language, Harry spotted that Shakeerah had a giraffe balloon and quizzed, "Shakeerah, how long have you had that giraffe for?”

Before adding, "Because Archie has a giraffe as well that has lasted a very long time and we call him Gerald."