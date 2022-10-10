Buckingham Palace moves royal fans to tears with update on the Queen's beloved pony Emma

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Royal Family has shared a new update and portrait of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite pony after her moving appearance at Her Majesty's state funeral.

Taking to Instagram, Buckingham Palace has shared a lovely portrait of the Queen's beloved fell pony, Emma.

Along with the portrait also came an update on how Emma is doing and how she is being cared for following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Buckingham Palace has pulled at royal fans' heartstrings after sharing a moving update on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's beloved pony Emma on Instagram.

The update was released alongside a lovely new portrait of the magnificent fell pony who the Queen regularly rode (opens in new tab) around the grounds of Windsor for over 15 years. This comes after Emma's appearance at the monarch's state funeral (opens in new tab) moved fans to tears, as she was brought out to pay tribute during the coffin procession.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)

In yet another moving gesture, Emma also had the Queen's favourite headscarf (opens in new tab) laid over her saddle, as the coffin passed.

The newly-released portrait shows a close-up of Emma's majestic face, with her shiny coat on full display, with a caption that read, "Emma paid tribute to Her Majesty during the Ceremonial Procession in Windsor on Monday 19th September, ahead of the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel.

"For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time."

The Palace then shared, "Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team."

Royal fans were quick to share their appreciation for the update, with one writing, "Thank you for this post. I have wondered since Her Majesty's passing what would happen to her animals."

While another shared their reactions to seeing Emma during the funeral, adding, "Such a sweet moment which bought a lump to the throat knowing she was saying goodbye to Her Majesty ❤️," said one fan.

One more commented, "Seeing Emma watching her riding companion go past is what made the tears start to flow for me,"

With another royal fan adding, "Emma and the corgis broke my heart at the funeral 😢❤️."

Much like Emma, the Queen's corgis also made an appearance at the procession, to say their goodbyes - with Sarah Ferguson recently sharing a sweet update (opens in new tab) on how they were settling into their new home, dubbing them 'national treasures.'