Buckingham Palace moves royal fans to tears with update on the Queen's beloved pony Emma

Buckingham Palace has released a new portrait of Her Majesty, the Queen's pony, Emma after her tear-jerking appearance at the state funeral

Her Majesty the Queen riding her fell pony, Emma alongside an image of Emma at the monarch's state funeral on September 19, 2022
(Image credit: Getty Images / Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/ Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

The Royal Family has shared a new update and portrait of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite pony after her moving appearance at Her Majesty's state funeral.

Buckingham Palace has pulled at royal fans' heartstrings after sharing a moving update on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's beloved pony Emma on Instagram. 

The update was released alongside a lovely new portrait of the magnificent fell pony who the Queen regularly rode (opens in new tab) around the grounds of Windsor for over 15 years. This comes after Emma's appearance at the monarch's state funeral (opens in new tab) moved fans to tears, as she was brought out to pay tribute during the coffin procession.

Emma, the monarch's fell pony stands by, as the Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, aboard the State Hearse, travels up The Long Walk in Windsor on September 19, 2022, making its final journey to Windsor Castle after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP)

In yet another moving gesture, Emma also had the Queen's favourite headscarf (opens in new tab) laid over her saddle, as the coffin passed.

The newly-released portrait shows a close-up of Emma's majestic face, with her shiny coat on full display, with a caption that read, "Emma paid tribute to Her Majesty during the Ceremonial Procession in Windsor on Monday 19th September, ahead of the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel. 

"For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle, during Her Majesty’s private time."

The Palace then shared, "Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team."

Royal fans were quick to share their appreciation for the update, with one writing, "Thank you for this post. I have wondered since Her Majesty's passing what would happen to her animals."

While another shared their reactions to seeing Emma during the funeral, adding, "Such a sweet moment which bought a lump to the throat knowing she was saying goodbye to Her Majesty ❤️," said one fan.

One more commented, "Seeing Emma watching her riding companion go past is what made the tears start to flow for me,"

With another royal fan adding, "Emma and the corgis broke my heart at the funeral 😢❤️."

Much like Emma, the Queen's corgis also made an appearance at the procession, to say their goodbyes - with Sarah Ferguson recently sharing a sweet update (opens in new tab) on how they were settling into their new home, dubbing them 'national treasures.'