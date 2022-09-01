Meghan Markle reveals big change for Archie
Meghan Markle has shared details of a big change in Archie's life
In her new interview, Meghan Markle has revealed that Archie will soon be progressing to full school days, instead of half days
- In her candid interview with The Cut, Meghan has shared a rare update on Archie’s school life, in which he will soon be taking a very big step.
- Meghan also shared an insight into her and Prince Harry's parenting style, revealing that they’re teaching their kids the importance of manners.
This royal news comes after Prince Harry revealed the final conversation he had with Princess Diana he'll 'regret forever'.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s eldest, Archie (opens in new tab) is growing up fast, as the mother of two shares a rare update on his life at school.
Despite revealing the reason why she and Harry do not release photographs of their children (opens in new tab), Meghan did share some exciting insights into Archie’s schooling and their parenting style.
Archie, who turns four in May, made a surprise cameo in Meghan’s latest bombshell interview and it turns out, he's set for a rather exciting new school year.
In Meghan's interview with the Cut, (opens in new tab) interviewer Allison P Davis joined the Duchess of Sussex on the school run. It was here that Meghan received a letter from one of Archie’s teachers that said he was now ready for full school days - instead of half days.
Along with the cute update, Meghan also shared that she and Harry were imparting to their kids the importance of manners, reminding them to say ‘please’ and ‘thanks.’ As well as teaching Archie about issues like homelessness.
Davis wrote that “They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small and that some are in between homes.”
While sharing an intimate look into Harry and Meghan’s LA home life, the interview has also sparked predictions of a second memoir and new ‘heartache’ for the Queen (opens in new tab) - as Meghan revealed that she had rediscovered a diary that she wrote while working as a senior royal.
This would be the second memoir from the couple, as the Firm awaits the confirmed release of Harry’s tell-all book, which is currently facing delays over its ‘truth bombs.’ (opens in new tab)
