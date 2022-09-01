Meghan Markle reveals big change for Archie

Meghan Markle has shared details of a big change in Archie's life

big change for Archie - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor at a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation during their royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Toby Melville - Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

In her new interview, Meghan Markle has revealed that Archie will soon be progressing to full school days, instead of half days

Prince Harry and Meghan’s eldest, Archie (opens in new tab) is growing up fast, as the mother of two shares a rare update on his life at school.

Despite revealing the reason why she and Harry do not release photographs of their children (opens in new tab), Meghan did share some exciting insights into Archie’s schooling and their parenting style. 

Archie, who turns four in May, made a surprise cameo in Meghan’s latest bombshell interview and it turns out, he's set for a rather exciting new school year.

In Meghan's interview with the Cut, (opens in new tab) interviewer Allison P Davis joined the Duchess of Sussex on the school run. It was here that Meghan received a letter from one of Archie’s teachers that said he was now ready for full school days - instead of half days.

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Along with the cute update, Meghan also shared that she and Harry were imparting to their kids the importance of manners, reminding them to say ‘please’ and ‘thanks.’ As well as teaching Archie about issues like homelessness. 

Davis wrote that “They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small and that some are in between homes.”

While sharing an intimate look into Harry and Meghan’s LA home life, the interview has also sparked predictions of a second memoir and new ‘heartache’ for the Queen (opens in new tab) - as Meghan revealed that she had rediscovered a diary that she wrote while working as a senior royal. 

This would be the second memoir from the couple, as the Firm awaits the confirmed release of Harry’s tell-all book, which is currently facing delays over its ‘truth bombs.’ (opens in new tab)

Explore More
Meghan Markle
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.