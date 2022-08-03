Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry is said to have once told Prince William that Kate Middleton "could be friendlier" to Meghan Markle.

Prince William is said to have "not been sympathetic" following his brother's request for Kate Middleton to be kinder to Meghan Markle.

Royal author Tom Bower has alleged that Harry was keen for his family members to be more welcoming of his new wife.

In Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, it's claimed that Prince Harry felt that his new wife should be given the same respect as his late mother, Princess Diana, was.

However, it's alleged that Harry's request for Kate to be "friendlier" to Meghan didn't go down too well with future King, Prince William.

"Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her sufficient support, respect, or friendship," the book reads.

"Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother. William’s reply was not sympathetic."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bower has predicted that Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir, which is predicted to tinge the royal's Christmas with sadness this year, will prevent Prince Harry from returning to the monarchy for some time.

"I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book," he explained.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it.

"How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come."