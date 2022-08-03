Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'
Prince Harry reportedly told William he thought Kate could be friendlier to his wife
Prince Harry is said to have once told Prince William that Kate Middleton "could be friendlier" to Meghan Markle.
- Prince William is said to have "not been sympathetic" following his brother's request for Kate Middleton to be kinder to Meghan Markle.
- Royal author Tom Bower has alleged that Harry was keen for his family members to be more welcoming of his new wife.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton suffered this embarrassing 'condom prank' when she was working a summer job.
In Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, it's claimed that Prince Harry felt that his new wife should be given the same respect as his late mother, Princess Diana, was.
However, it's alleged that Harry's request for Kate to be "friendlier" to Meghan didn't go down too well with future King, Prince William.
"Members of their family, said Harry, were not showing her sufficient support, respect, or friendship," the book reads.
"Meghan, Harry believed, should be just as appreciated as their mother. William’s reply was not sympathetic."
Meanwhile, Bower has predicted that Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all memoir, which is predicted to tinge the royal's Christmas with sadness this year, will prevent Prince Harry from returning to the monarchy for some time.
"I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book," he explained.
"That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt. It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it.
"How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
