Why Christmas could be tinged with sadness for the Royal Family this year

It’s thought that Christmas could be tinged with sadness for the Royal Family this year as they prepare for a potentially shocking event.

The royals are traditionally hosted by the Queen at Sandringham for the festive period.

If they do all reunite in Norfolk this year, it might possibly be tinged with sadness as fans anticipate the release of Prince Harry’s memoir.

Families across the world have their own special Christmas traditions and The Firm (opens in new tab) is no exception, with plenty of intriguing festive customs surrounding the Sandringham reunion. From what the Royal Family eat on Christmas Day (opens in new tab) to Kate Middleton's risky gift for the Queen (opens in new tab) in 2011, there has always been plenty of intrigue surrounding the royal’s yuletide plans. December the Queen cancelled Christmas at Sandringham (opens in new tab) amid the rise of the omicron variant.

This year, she will likely be hoping to return to her beloved Norfolk home to host the traditional gathering for the first time since the pandemic. Though according to recent reports, the Royal Family could be facing a Christmas tinged with sadness in just a few months and it’s all down to an upcoming event…

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For many months now royal fans have been anticipating the release of Prince Harry’s memoir on which he is being assisted by ghost-writer J.R. Moehringer. The book will be published by Penguin Random House and according to The Sun (opens in new tab), it’s reportedly set to hit the shelves in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas market in the US.

“The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes,” a publishing source alleged. "It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Penguin Random House previously announced a global publication date of “late 2022” and if the source is correct, then it seems things are going according to plan. But this might come as less welcome news for some of Harry’s family.

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKqJuly 19, 2021 See more

In the months since this memoir was announced, reports have suggested Harry’s new revelations (opens in new tab) could "shake the Monarchy to its core". It’s also been claimed that though Harry is “going out of his way” (opens in new tab)not to insult his grandmother in the book, the Queen is “extremely concerned” about it. Whilst Prince Charles reportedly fears it will “publicly blame” Duchess Camilla (opens in new tab) for his childhood.

Described an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life, Harry revealed on the Archewell website (opens in new tab) that it will cover the “highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned”.

Since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab) they haven’t spent Christmas with the royals, though it’s possible they will this year if the Queen does host at Sandringham for the first time since the pandemic. Whether or not the Sussexes are there, it could potentially be tinged with sadness depending on what emerges in the book.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If shocking revelations are made, they could possibly spark upset or distance between family members ahead of the Christmas period. This could in turn potentially make a traditional Sandringham gathering a little more challenging if the account presented by Harry’s memoir isn’t supported by everyone.

However, with the Queen marking her Jubilee year, many fans will no doubt be hoping Christmas does see a more joyful reunion of the Royal Family at Sandringham in December.