Prince Harry recalls moment William used 'soul-crushing' three words about Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals Prince William used a 'soul-crushing' vow about Diana saved for moments of 'extreme crisis'
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry has recalled the heartbreaking moment Prince William begged him to belief that he only wants happiness for him, using a 'soul-crushing' vow about Princess Diana.
- Prince Harry opened up about a passage in his Spare memoir that recounts a devastating moment between him and Prince William during his ITV interview with Tom Bradby.
- During the tell-all chat, Prince Harry shared that one part of the book is about how Prince William begged him to believe that he wanted nothing but happiness for him in a poignant meeting after Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry says he was ‘naïve’ and ‘probably bigoted’ before he met Meghan Markle (opens in new tab).
Sitting down with Tom Bradby for ITV's Harry: The Interview (opens in new tab), Prince Harry touched on a passage from Spare that details a sad moment shared between him, Prince William and King Charles after the funeral of Prince Philip in 2021.
With Bradby calling it a "extraordinary and heartbreaking scene", the interview featured Prince Harry narrating the exchange, claiming that William used the "universal password" for times of "extreme crisis" - "on mummy's life".
The excerpt from the book says, "I pulled away, refused to meet his gaze. He forced me to look into his eyes, 'Listen to me Harold, listen, I love you Harold, I want you to be happy', the words flew out of my mouth, 'I love you too, but your stubbornness is extraordinary’, 'And yours isn’t?' I pulled away again."
Harry goes on to write, "He grabbed me again, twisting me to maintain eye contact. 'Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life.
"He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped."
The recollection continues, "He’d gone there, he’d used the secret code, the universal password, ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis, 'on mummy’s life'."
Sharing his reaction to his brother's powerful words, Harry confessed that he was stopped "cold" because they hadn't "worked".
He writes, "For nearly 25 years we’d reserved that soul-crushing vow for times when one of us needed to be heard, to be believed quickly, for times when nothing else would do.
"It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he’d used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Alex Jones: Making Babies - Where to watch, episodes and filming location
Viewers want to know about new show Alex Jones: Making Babies and where to watch the documentary series set in King's Fertility Clinic in London.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
How much does it cost to renew a passport?
Want to know how much does it cost to renew a passport? It's important to find out if yours is close to expiring and you’re planning a holiday this year
By Rachel Wait • Published
-
“I tried not to care” says Prince Harry as he claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her own personal dressing room
Harry brought up the incident after claiming he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry thinks Princess Diana “would be sad” but understanding about his relationship with Prince William
The comments come ahead of Harry’s interview with Good Morning America
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry says he was ‘naïve’ and ‘probably bigoted’ before he met Meghan Markle
The comments were made in his first television interview to promote his memoir Spare
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle asked Princess Diana for “clarity and guidance” when visiting her grave in 2017, Prince Harry has revealed
The visit took place on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry admits he searched out Meghan Markle’s raunchy scenes from Suits
Harry said he was “baffled” by the show
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William left “seething” after King Charles “planted” stories about Kate Middleton and their young children, Prince Harry reveals in new memoir Spare
Charles allegedly told his son he was “paranoid”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry says Prince William was ‘gone forever’ after his marriage to Kate Middleton in new memoir Spare
“I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door…I recall thinking: Goodbye”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry 'feared' Camilla would be his 'wicked step-mother' in latest reported Spare bombshell
The Duke of Sussex allegedly makes the claims in his memoir Spare
By Selina Maycock • Published