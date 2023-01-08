Prince Harry says he was ‘naïve’ and ‘probably bigoted’ before he met Meghan Markle
The comments were made in his first television interview to promote his memoir Spare
In his first US television interview to promote his upcoming memoir Spare (opens in new tab), set for release on January 10, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) admitted that he was "naïve" and "probably bigoted" before he met Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) in 2016.
Prince Harry's first US television interview is set to air this evening (8 January) and the preview promises some bombshell revelations. Appearing on the US programme 60 minutes, he spoke about how he believes his perspective has changed since meeting, dating, and marrying Meghan Markle.
In he preview Harry can be heard saying, "What Meghan had to go through was similar, in some part, to what Kate [Middleton] (opens in new tab) and what Camilla went through - very different circumstances.
"But then you add in the race element, which was what the press, British press, jumped on straight away."
Harry admits he had not realised that Meghan's race would be an issue when announcing their relationship. He said, "I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted, before the relationship with Meghan."
Looking for confirmation of the surprising statement, the interviewer asked, "You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?"
"I don't know," Harry replied. "Put it this way - I didn't see what I now see."
Prince Harry recently discussed the racism Meghan faced after their relationship was made public in 2016 in the couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Prince Harry tells @andersoncooper, "I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan." See the interview, Sunday on 60 Minutes. https://t.co/5XclKEFFVY pic.twitter.com/ALdU3golBBJanuary 5, 2023
In an interview for the show, Prince Harry recounted the Daily Mail headline "Harry's girl is (almost) straight outta Compton," which the publication ran alongside the breaking story of their relationship.
"I was like, whoa," Harry said. "The direction from the palace was, 'Don't say anything.' But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well."
Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, said in her own interview for the Netflix show, "Well, firstly, I'm not from Compton, I've never lived in Compton. So it's factually incorrect. But why do you have to make a dig at Compton?"
