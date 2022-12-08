Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable
Prince Harry has shared details of the first time he laid eyes on Meghan Markle!
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Harry and Meghan’s hotly anticipated docu-series has landed on Netflix and with it, a number of rare insights into their relationship, including how the pair met for the very first time.
- As Meghan & Harry, the couples bombshell docu-series premieres on Netflix, royal fans are being treated to rare, and intimate insights into their relationship.
- Among many of the candid revelations, Harry shares how he met his wife and his hilarious first impression of her.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton wowed in a historic tiara previously worn by this fellow iconic princess (opens in new tab).
The first three instalments of the Netflix series titled ‘Harry & Meghan' (opens in new tab) has now premiered and sees the couple share intimate details about their relationship and experiences before stepping back as senior royals (opens in new tab).
In the first episode alone, fans were given a glimpse into the early stages of their love story, from never before seen photos to their first date, with Harry even sharing the moment he was first introduced to the former actress - before he actually met her in person.
A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
In one of the first sit-down, interview-style portions of the episode, Harry recalled his hilarious first encounter with Meghan, revealing that he first came across her on Instagram!
He said, "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."
Before Meghan interjected saying, "Oh gosh, isn’t that whole thing - it’s got like doggy ears?" To which Harry agreed.
The pair then laughed, as Meghan joked, "That’s what he saw of me."
Harry then added, "That was the first thing, I was like ‘who is that?’"
Meghan then described how the friend (who uploaded the video) then emailed her to ask if she was interested in meeting, 'Prince Haz'.
In response, Meghan actually requested to see Harry’s own Instagram feed before agreeing on the meet up and clarified that, while she didn’t ‘google him’, she did scan through his profile. She added that she’d rather see what he was putting out about himself than what others were saying.
She then hinted at what Harry’s personal account looked like, sharing that it was filled with ‘beautiful photography’ - particularly of Arica, which is placed very close to Harry’s heart and where the couple said they felt Princess Diana’s magic with them (opens in new tab).
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
Is Emancipation based on a true story? The tragic inspiration behind Will Smith’s slavery film on Apple TV
Is Emancipation based on a true story? Will Smith makes a comeback in a film about a slave on the run - we look at the truth behind the movie.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be'
The Duke of Sussex had reportedly failed attempts to get a photo of the Queen with his two children before she died.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry's sad reality over Archie and Lilibet's lost chance - 'it was never to be'
The Duke of Sussex had reportedly failed attempts to get a photo of the Queen with his two children before she died.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry's Netflix series lands on the same day as a special event for Kate Middleton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle makes stunning red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's $90k 'freedom ring'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on the red carpet to receive the Ripple of Hope Award
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry disguises himself as this beloved Marvel hero for a very heartwarming reason
It's your 'friendly neighborhood' Prince Harry! The father of two dons a Spiderman costume for this moving Christmas video
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Meghan Markle gets candid about her childhood on podcast, Archetypes: "I was alone so much as a child”
She highlighted an element which was missing from her childhood
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Netflix docuseries will “further fuel talk of a rivalry” as producers pitted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against one another in “utterly explosive" episodes
The documentary is expected to criticise the royals and British public alike
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
US fans react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropping series trailer during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip
'Let them have their moment'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped shaped her podcast, Archetypes
In Archetypes' season finale, Meghan also touched on how royal drama affects her privately
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published