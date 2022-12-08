Prince Harry reveals the real way he and Meghan Markle first met in Netflix series and it's so relatable

Prince Harry has shared details of the first time he laid eyes on Meghan Markle!

Harry and Meghan’s hotly anticipated docu-series has landed on Netflix and with it, a number of rare insights into their relationship, including how the pair met for the very first time.

The first three instalments of the Netflix series titled ‘Harry & Meghan' (opens in new tab) has now premiered and sees the couple share intimate details about their relationship and experiences before stepping back as senior royals (opens in new tab).

In the first episode alone, fans were given a glimpse into the early stages of their love story, from never before seen photos to their first date, with Harry even sharing the moment he was first introduced to the former actress - before he actually met her in person.

In one of the first sit-down, interview-style portions of the episode, Harry recalled his hilarious first encounter with Meghan, revealing that he first came across her on Instagram!

He said, "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat."

Before Meghan interjected saying, "Oh gosh, isn’t that whole thing - it’s got like doggy ears?" To which Harry agreed. 

The pair then laughed, as Meghan joked, "That’s what he saw of me."

Harry then added, "That was the first thing, I was like ‘who is that?’"

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

Meghan then described how the friend (who uploaded the video) then emailed her to ask if she was interested in meeting, 'Prince Haz'.

In response, Meghan actually requested to see Harry’s own Instagram feed before agreeing on the meet up and clarified that, while she didn’t ‘google him’, she did scan through his profile. She added that she’d rather see what he was putting out about himself than what others were saying.

She then hinted at what Harry’s personal account looked like, sharing that it was filled with ‘beautiful photography’ - particularly of Arica, which is placed very close to Harry’s heart and where the couple said they felt Princess Diana’s magic with them (opens in new tab).

