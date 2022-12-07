Kate Middleton wows in historic tiara previously worn by fellow iconic princess

Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a major royal heirloom family heirloom previously worn by both Princess Margaret and Queen Mary at the Diplomatic Corps reception.

Kate Middleton wowed fans with yet another Jenny Packham gown, pairing the sequin number with a very famous tiara.

While Kate has previously worn the Lovers Knot tiara, she opted for a different headpiece beloved by two other female royals before her.

This royal news comes after Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair transformation had fans in awe.

Stepping out for the Diplomatic Corps reception, Princess Kate wowed in a red, Jenny Packham dress paired with a very special diamond tiara from the royal collection - previously worn by Princess Margaret and Queen Mary,

After delighting royal fans with her rented emerald dress and matching choker (which was a favourite of Princess Diana's) during her Boston visit, Kate wore yet another knock-out ensemble.

Paired with her red floral and sequin embellished gown, the mother of three swapped the Lover's Knot tiara, which she wore to King Charles' first State Banquet, for the Lotus Flower Tiara. This headpiece features a lotus-like motif and floating arches, encrusted in dazzling diamonds.

Fans may remember the impressive and intricate tiara from Kate's appearance at the 2015 State Banquet, but she's actually one of many notable female royals to wear it.

The Lotus Flower Tiara was also a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Queen Mary and her sister, Princess Margaret. In fact, according to the Express, the Queen Mother is thought to be the first royal to ever wear the tiara, also known as The Papyrus Tiara, after it was made from a necklace she received as a wedding gift in 1923.

Queen Mary then passed on the tiara to her daughter, Princess Margaret, who wore it throughout her life.

Kate paired the gown and tiara with a blue sash, and both the Royal Victoria Order and Queen Elizabeth II's Family Order, worn on a yellow bow.

The evening itself was also a historic affair for Kate, as it was the first time she has attended the event in her new role as the Princess of Wales. The reception was canceled twice previously, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic making it the first time it's been held since 2019.