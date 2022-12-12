Prince Harry says he refused to marry to 'fit royal mould' and followed his 'heart' like Diana

Prince Harry has opened up about the royal pressure to marry someone who 'fit the mould', saying that he followed his heart instead of his head when he married Meghan Markle.

Opening up about love during the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry said that he followed his heart when it came to marriage. Admitting he refused to marry someone who 'fit the mould', Harry compared himself to his mother, Princess Diana, who famously said she lead 'from the heart'.

Opening up about his decision to marry Meghan Markle and bring her into his life as a member of the royal family, Prince Harry explained that he felt a certain pressure to marry someone who fit in with what was expected within The Firm, rather than someone he truly loved.

"I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with," the Duke of Sussex explained in the Netflix series.

Touching on how he takes after the late Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash when he was just 12-years-old, Harry added, "The difference between making the decision with your head or your heart. My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son."

Harry also shared how he feels that Meghan knew she was giving so much by marrying him, explaining, "She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world."

In a new trailer released for the second instalment of the bombshell Netflix series, previews of clips of Harry and Meghan opening up about their struggles within the royal spotlight can be seen.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves," Meghan says in one dramatic clip.

"I wonder what would've happened to us, had we not got out when we did," Harry says in the trailer, alongside footage of the Duke and Duchess appearing at official royal engagements plus private clips of family life with Archie and Lilibet.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother but they were never happy to tell the truth to protect us," another moment from the trailer shows Harry confessing, with images of him and Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021 rolling.