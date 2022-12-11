Princess Diana’s brother breaks silence after Harry & Meghan docuseries
Charles Spencer rarely comments on royal affairs
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has taken to Twitter for the first time since Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) docuseries, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Netflix.
As royal fans have been enjoying the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, many have been wondering how the couple's family members and close friends feel about the show.
- Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, has broken his silence on Twitter to make one thing clear - he is not fazed by the new docuseries.
In other royal news, it has been revealed how much Harry and Meghan got from their Netflix deal.
The much-anticipated and highly debated contents of Netflix's new docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has not disappointed royal fans. The controversial claims made by Harry and Meghan throughout the first three episodes may have fans hooked on the drama, but many are wondering how the couple's family members and close friends feel about the show.
Among Prince Harry's relatives is his uncle, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. The Earl rarely ever comments on his nephew, or his wife, Meghan Markle, but with all the unsurprising references to Diana, fans are desperate to know what Charles thinks of the show.
A winter’s day so crisp, that this morning’s frost remains intact. pic.twitter.com/Usx6TGmPEdDecember 9, 2022
The day after the series was released, Charles returned to Twitter after a short silence and made one thing crystal clear. Posting a simple video of the grounds at Althorp House, Charles showed that when it comes to the docuseries, he remains unfazed and has opted to simply go about his business as usual.
The video shared the breathtaking views of his 13,000-acre estate alongside the caption, "A winter's day so crisp, that this morning's frost remains intact."
Fans are unlikely to get a reaction from Charles Spencer regarding his nephew's Netflix project. The Earl has famously distanced himself from the royal family, choosing instead to use his social media to share delightful snaps of Althorp House and document intriguing family history.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
