Prince Harry says he sees Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ in his children in touching video tribute

Prince Harry has revealed that he seePrincess Diana in Archie and Lilibet as he congratulated winners of The Diana Award.

Prince William and Prince Harry congratulated the winners of The Diana Award with special personal statements.

Prince Harry made a virtual appearance at the ceremony and made a heartfelt admission about his late mother and his two children.

Prince Harry said that his mother Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ lives on in his children, Archie and Lilibet as he praised the winners of The Diana Award in a special virtual address.

The Diana Award was set up in memory of the Princess of Wales, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

The honour is awarded to young people between the ages of nine to 25 for their humanitarian work.

Appearing virtually at the ceremony, Harry congratulated the 180 recipients and made a rare and touching confession about his children.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Georges De Keerle)

Addressing the winners of the prestigious award, Harry said, “There isn’t a day during the past two and a half decades I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother but on all of our lives.

“I see her legacy in all of you, I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations.”

The father-of-two and proud ‘girl dad’ then remarked, "I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people and children from all corners of the world. And I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every single day."

This is likely especially true for his youngest Lilibet Diana, as she shares her late grandmother’s name.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool)

He then revealed how his mother’s words still inspire him today, saying, "Now as a husband and a parent, my mother's voice is even stronger in my life."

The ceremony itself was held on the particularly poignant day of July 1st which would've been Diana's 61st birthday.

William and Harry came together in 2021 for a statue unveiling of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace to commemorate her 60th.