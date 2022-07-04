Prince Harry says he sees Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ in his children in touching video tribute

Prince Harry Princess Diana - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the Patron of the Rugby Football League hosts the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2020 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)
Prince Harry has revealed that he seePrincess Diana in Archie and Lilibet as he congratulated winners of The Diana Award.

Prince Harry said that his mother Princess Diana’s ‘legacy’ lives on in his children, Archie and Lilibet as he praised the winners of The Diana Award in a special virtual address.

The Diana Award was set up in memory of the Princess of Wales, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry on the day he joined Eton in September 1995. at the Various in Various, United Kingdom.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

The honour is awarded to young people between the ages of nine to 25 for their humanitarian work.

Appearing virtually at the ceremony, Harry congratulated the 180 recipients and made a rare and touching confession about his children.

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca, Spain on August 10, 1987

(Image credit: Getty Images / Georges De Keerle)

Addressing the winners of the prestigious award, Harry said, “There isn’t a day during the past two and a half decades I haven’t thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother but on all of our lives.

“I see her legacy in all of you, I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations.”

The father-of-two and proud ‘girl dad’ then remarked, "I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people and children from all corners of the world. And I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every single day."

This is likely especially true for his youngest Lilibet Diana, as she shares her late grandmother’s name.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool)

He then revealed how his mother’s words still inspire him today, saying, "Now as a husband and a parent, my mother's voice is even stronger in my life."

The ceremony itself was held on the particularly poignant day of July 1st which would've been Diana's 61st birthday.

William and Harry came together in 2021 for a statue unveiling of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace to commemorate her 60th.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

