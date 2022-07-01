Princess Diana's brother pays bittersweet tribute on heartbreaking milestone

The late Princess of Wales would’ve turned 61 on July 1st as her family prepare to mark 25 years since her tragic passing

Princess Diana's brother pays bittersweet tribute to her, seen here side-by-side
(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer has paid bittersweet tribute to the late royal as he marked a heartbreaking family milestone.  

Last month the world marked a huge milestone as the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with a weekend of exciting events. However, for The Firm this year is also a time of immense heartache as the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death falls on August 31st. In 2021, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. Now on July 1st - the date she would’ve turned 61 - Diana’s brother Charles, Earl Spencer has remembered her.

Taking to social media on this incredibly sad day, Charles shared a snap of a Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Walk sign on the pathway he’d spotted the day before.  

The Earl, who lives at his and Diana’s childhood home in Northamptonshire, Althorp House, reflected on how this sign is just one of many that are in London in his sister’s memory.

“Yesterday I was crossing a park in London when I suddenly came across this in the pathway - one of the many that stud parts of the capital, in Diana’s memory”, he poignantly declared in the caption. 

He went on to express his admiration for how Diana and all she achieved, said and did throughout her life still resonates so much today. 

“Amazing to think of the enduring impact of a woman who died so young”, he added. “Today - 25 years on - would have been her 61st birthday.”

A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales in the sunken garden at Kensington Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst clearly proud of how much of an “enduring impact” Diana has had, it was a bittersweet tribute from Earl Spencer as he mourns her loss. 

His grief was shared by many fans in the comments, with one writing, “Always remembered - on her birthday and everyday. The unique Diana whose beauty will never be extinguished from our minds ❤️”

Another agreed, responding, “That must have been a bittersweet thing to come across unexpectedly. Thinking of you and your family today.”

“Thinking of you and the boys, on this birthday anniversary. So sad. A great loss”, a third person commented. 

Whilst Prince William and Prince Harry have yet to share any personal tributes, the future King celebrated his mother in a powerful message of support to The Diana Award 2022 recipients released on July 1st. The Diana Award was established in her memory and celebrates outstanding young people working to affect positive social change. 

“Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all,” William shared. “I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them.” 

