Prince Harry shares emotional letter about losing his mum Princess Diana - 'somedays are harder than others'

Prince Harry has shared a heartfelt letter about losing his mother Princess Diana to help bring comfort to children who have lost their parents, telling them 'you are not alone'.

The Duke of Sussex shared his heartbreaking bond with the youngsters to mark Remembrance Day 2022 as he told them they are all in his "thoughts and heart" before revealing one of his coping mechanisms when someone dies (opens in new tab).

The letter reads, "As many of us observe and reflect on Remembrance Sunday (opens in new tab), I wanted to write to you and let you know you are all in my thoughts and heart today.

"We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent.

"I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone.

"While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on."

"Whenever you need a reminder of this, I encourage you to lean into your friends at Scotty's Little Soldiers.

"One of the ways I've learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn't be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey."

Prince Harry lost his mum Diana (opens in new tab) when she was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997. he was aged 12 and his brother Prince William was aged 15.

Harry continued, "We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier.

"Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us - especially those in your family.

"I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them."