Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ two-word message after Prince William asked to ‘see him’ revealed by royal author

Prince Harry reportedly sent a “heartbreaking” two-word message after Prince William asked to “see him” following an interview admission, a royal author has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly to ITV’s Tom Bradby during their South Africa Tour and it’s now been said Prince William reached out afterwards.

A royal author has claimed Prince Harry turned down his brother’s request for a meeting, fearing a potential “leak”.

Whilst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview (opens in new tab) last year might be one of the couple’s most memorable candid moments, this wasn’t the first time they've spoken more openly about their experience of royal life. In 2019, shortly after Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (opens in new tab) was born, the Sussexes undertook a royal tour of South Africa. ITV’s Tom Bradby interviewed them and Harry admitted that he and Prince William had “good days” and “bad days” as brothers.

Meanwhile, Meghan said how “challenging” she’d found being a new mum and senior royal given the scrutiny she was under, thanking Tom for asking her if she was OK. After the interview was broadcast, William reportedly attempted to reach out to his younger brother. Though according to an expert, Prince Harry’s heartbreaking two-word reply meant a meeting between them didn’t take place…

In an extract of his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, that was published by the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), royal correspondent Valentine Low has claimed that the Prince of Wales requested a meeting - only for Harry to turn him down.

“The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him,” Valentine alleged, before going on to add that “initially”, Prince Harry was “in favour” of this.

However, the matter of who else would need to know about the brotherly meeting reportedly caused Harry to have a few doubts. So much so that it's said to have ultimately caused him to decide against it, fearing a “leak” of information.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The author claimed, “Then he spoke to his brother again, and asked him whom he would tell.”

William explained that he'd have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary. At that point, Harry told him: Don't come.”

“He was so concerned that William's team would leak the visit to the Press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers. To everyone who knew what was going on, this was heartbreaking,” Valentine added.

Not long after the interview aired and the supposed messages, Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Photo by Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since then the rumours of a “rift” between the brothers have continued to circulate, with Harry later describing his and William's relationship as one of “distance” to Oprah Winfrey. The Princes have seen each other several times in the past year, most recently as they paid their respects to their late grandmother the Queen at her funeral.

With the festive season drawing nearer it’s of course possible that the Wales and Sussex families could reunite in December, though sadly it’s not known for sure when they will next spend time together.