King Charles III to star in very special episode of The Repair Shop

King Charles is heading to The Repair Shop workshop to be reunited with two newly mended royal items in a one-off special episode.

Repair Shop fans will get to see King Charles meet with host Jay Blades and his team of craftsmen as their repair two incredible royal items.

In the episode, which was filmed in the Spring, fans will see Charles give Jay a tour of the royal estates, as well as entrust them to mend two historic pieces, one of which belonged to Queen Victoria.

King Charles III is set to star in a special edition of The Repair Shop (opens in new tab), where the team with repair two historic pieces from the royal collection, including a piece of pottery formerly owned by Queen Victoria.

The episode, which was filmed in the Spring 2022 when the monarch still held the title of Prince of Wales, comes as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Fans will see Charles meet with The Repair Shop’s host, Jay Blades (opens in new tab) and the rest of the show's cast of expert craftsmen, as they work to repair two royal heirlooms. The items include a piece of pottery made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, made by famous British ceramic maker Wemyss Ware, and an 18th-century clock.

King Charles will also give Blades and the team a tour of his royal estate, including Dumfries House in Scotland, as well as meet some of the students on the Building Craft Programme, which was set up by The Prince’s Foundation.

"You're never gonna see him like this, filming with him was a joy"@jayblades_ & @W_K_Restoration share what it was like to receive the royal seal of approval at @TheRepairShop! 👑#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/cjfkpIpe2z pic.twitter.com/BvSQpQedAxOctober 11, 2022 See more

Detailing the episode, which was announced on The One Show, Blade told the BBC (opens in new tab), “You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate that has the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts

“It is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests."

The special episode is set to air on October 26 and will see King Charles arrive at the Chichester workshop, where The Repair Shop is filmed (opens in new tab), to be reunited with his newly repaired pieces.