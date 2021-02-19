When are Harry and Meghan on Oprah and can you watch it in the UK?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Since the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview was confirmed, there has been considerable amounts of excitement and speculation about the topics they will cover during the exclusive sit down interview with the American TV legend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview is set to be aired in the US, but royal fans are desperate to know how to watch it in the UK and what the tell-all chat will include. Especially now that Prince Harry and Meghan have officially quit the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced that the couple ‘confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family’ just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they are expecting their second child. These big announcements all came within days of the confirmation that there was going to be an interview with Harry and Meghan on Oprah that would cover some personal topics.

When is the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview?

Having now settled into their new home in LA and removed themselves entirely from royal life, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to appear in their Oprah Winfrey special in just a matter of weeks.

Meghan and Harry have already recorded their sit down interview with Oprah and the 90 minute chat will air on Sunday 7 March on US TV channel CBS.

The couple’s interview isn’t actually Harry and Meghan appearing ‘on Oprah’ as stars used to when the TV legend had her own show, but rather the interview will be shown as part of CBS’s 60 Minutes series and was produced by Oprah’s production company.

The show, titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry, will be on at 8pm Eastern Time which is around 1am on Monday morning in the UK.

Can you watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in the UK?

Yes, we will be able to watch Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in the UK, but it’s not yet been confirmed how.

CBS has confirmed the special will be made available to watch globally, but we don’t know when Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview will be available to watch in the UK yet.

In the past, 60 Minutes episodes have been shared on the programme’s YouTube channel shortly after airing. It has not yet been confirmed if this will be the case for Meghan and Harry’s interview.

There are also rumours that thanks to Meghan and Prince Harry’s new Netflix deal, the interview could be put straight onto the streaming platform to be viewed worldwide.

It’s likely that other UK networks will be bidding to nab the rights to stream the interview too. This could mean that the likes of Now TV and Sky could also be the first to show it here. So watch this space!

What will Meghan talk about in her Oprah interview?

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview is said to be “wide-ranging” and feature “intimate” conversations with the couple about their family life, their time in the royal family and more.

In a CBS statement shared by Omid Scobie – who is one of the authors of Finding Freedom, the biography about Meghan and Harry – it was confirmed that the couple’s Oprah interview will mainly focus on Meghan, with Prince Harry joining towards the end.

Meghan is said to “cover everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.”

The statement goes on to say: “Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”