Prince Harry's reassuring comment to Prince William during last brotherly moment revealed by lip reader

Prince Harry's sweet comment to Prince William
Caitlin Elliott
By
published

Prince Harry's words to Prince William during one of their last brotherly moments in public have been deciphered by a lip reading expert. 

  • One of Prince William and Prince Harry's last times interacting in public together was a year ago when they attended the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial statue at Kensington Palace. 
  • Prince Harry flew over from his home in LA for the event, that was planned to mark what would've been Diana's 60th birthday. 
With rumours of a rift between the royal brothers circulating ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from The Firm in 2020, the world was watching as the pair reunited for the unveiling of their mother's statue memorial last July. 

Making a special trip to the UK for the much-anticipated event, Harry joined William for the day dedicated to their late mother, despite admitting the two of them are "on different paths" now. 

Lip reading pro, Jeremy Freeman, has analysed the conversations between Harry and William on the day, breaking down what appears to have been said.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jeremy reports that Prince Harry had some reassuring words for his brother as they took on the task of unveiling the coveted statue of Diana. 

"As you pull it, it'll slide over and drop, okay," William instructed Harry. 

"We will be okay," Harry is believed to have assured him. 

"I didn't want anything to go wrong. It's important we unveil it right," a concerned Prince William responded. 

Prince Harry opened up about his feelings towards William and their father, Prince Charles, when he sat down for his and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. 

Revealing he sees his brother and father as stuck in the royal institution, Harry said, "I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped."

"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

