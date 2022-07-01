Prince Harry's reassuring comment to Prince William during last brotherly moment revealed by lip reader
Prince Harry's sweet comment to Prince William at Diana's statue unveiling has been deciphered
Prince Harry's words to Prince William during one of their last brotherly moments in public have been deciphered by a lip reading expert.
- One of Prince William and Prince Harry's last times interacting in public together was a year ago when they attended the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial statue at Kensington Palace.
- Prince Harry flew over from his home in LA for the event, that was planned to mark what would've been Diana's 60th birthday.
- In other royal news, it's been claimed the Queen still 'adores' Prince Harry despite his royal family exit.
With rumours of a rift between the royal brothers circulating ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from The Firm in 2020, the world was watching as the pair reunited for the unveiling of their mother's statue memorial last July.
Making a special trip to the UK for the much-anticipated event, Harry joined William for the day dedicated to their late mother, despite admitting the two of them are "on different paths" now.
Lip reading pro, Jeremy Freeman, has analysed the conversations between Harry and William on the day, breaking down what appears to have been said.
Speaking to the Mirror, Jeremy reports that Prince Harry had some reassuring words for his brother as they took on the task of unveiling the coveted statue of Diana.
"As you pull it, it'll slide over and drop, okay," William instructed Harry.
"We will be okay," Harry is believed to have assured him.
"I didn't want anything to go wrong. It's important we unveil it right," a concerned Prince William responded.
Prince Harry opened up about his feelings towards William and their father, Prince Charles, when he sat down for his and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.
Revealing he sees his brother and father as stuck in the royal institution, Harry said, "I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped."
"My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Dreaming about being pregnant: Dream analyst explores what it really means
Dreaming about being pregnant is more common than you think
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
When is Johanna Konta's baby due and who is her husband? Possible due month for retired English tennis star
As she continues to present coverage of this year's Wimbledon, fans of the tennis star are eager to know when is Johanna Konta's due date.
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Prince William broke one big royal rule for a very special reason recently
Prince William broke the royal 'no selfie' rule
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James as she dies aged 40
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have penned a touching statement to ‘unfalteringly brave’ Deborah after the sad news of her death
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Here's why royal fans think another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview could be coming
Could there be another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview in the pipeline?
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Princess Diana's hopes for Prince Harry to stand by William in 'lonely' life as heir to throne
Princess Diana is said to have wanted Harry to stick by William in his 'lonely' role
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated
-
The Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry despite his royal family exit
The Queen and Prince Harry are said to still have a very special bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'inseparable' and 'couldn't be happier' in their marriage
Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to have a seriously close bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The 'sad' missing detail in Prince Charles' birthday tribute to Prince William
Prince Charles' 40th birthday tribute to Prince William has left some fans unhappy over this missing photograph
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William echoes Princess Diana in teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness
Prince William is already actively involving his children in his work and reveals his future plans
By Selina Maycock • Published