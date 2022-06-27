The Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry despite his royal family exit
The Queen and Prince Harry are said to still have a very special bond
A royal insider has claimed that the Queen still 'adores' her grandson Prince Harry despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from royal life.
- Despite ongoing reports of tension within the royal family since Prince Harry stepped away from The Firm, it's been claimed that he and the Queen still have a very close bond.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their roles as senior royal family members in 2020, moving to their new LA home to become 'financially independent'.
- In other royal news, the big change Prince Louis will face when the Cambridges move to support the Queen has been revealed.
It's been claimed that while Prince Harry's relationships with Prince Charles and Prince William are thought to be strained, the Duke of Sussex's bond with his grandmother, the Queen, is still strong.
After removing himself and his family from the royal spotlight in 2020, Prince Harry opened up about the struggles he had faced with his brother and father in light of the controversial decision during his and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.
Harry told of how Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls when he first stepped away, adding that he felt "really let down" by his dad.
And having admitted that he and Prince William are "on different paths", it's been said that Harry and Her Majesty's relationship is still thriving.
"If Harry asks, the Queen would say yes. She adores him," PEOPLE says a royal family friend revealed.
A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently shared an insight into his most recent meeting with the Queen after he and Meghan stopped off in the UK before heading to The Netherlands for the Invictus Games.
Chatting about meeting up for tea with his grandmother, Harry confessed she is still as impressed by his jokes as ever.
Speaking to TODAY, Harry said, "It was great. It was so nice to see her. She's on great form, she's always got a great sense of humour with me."
