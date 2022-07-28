Prince William shares heartfelt message following shocking death
Prince William has called for 'swift justice' following the killing for South African park ranger, Anton Mzimba
Prince William has shared that he is ‘deeply saddened’ and called for justice after the death of South African park ranger Anton Mzimba.
- Prince William has taken to social media to call for justice after conservationist and park ranger, Anton Mzimba, was killed outside of his home.
- The pair previously met in November, when Mzimba revealed the risks and difficulties faced by park rangers in the country.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton's heartbreak over Prince George's 'burden' was revealed.
Prince William has taken to Twitter to share a personal message following the killing of South African park ranger, Anton Mzimba.
Mzimba was a passionate animal conservationist and ranger at Timbavati Private Game Reserve, who was shot dead outside his home. He and Prince William had met in November 2021 to discuss the dangers and risks facing rangers in South Africa by poachers and criminals profiting from the illegal animal trade.
Taking to social media, Prince William, who is known for his own environmental work and founding of the Earth shot Prize (opens in new tab), shared his heartbreak at the news and called for ‘swift justice’.
I’m deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. WJuly 27, 2022
He tweeted, “I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November. Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. W."
According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), William spoke with Mzimba at Microsoft HQ, while being shown their new SEEKER technology which helps to detect illegal animal products concealed in cargo.
The father of three is now calling for 'swift justice' to be brought upon those responsible for Mzimba’s death.
Anton, you have left a legacy – one which we will, in your honour, hold up high and never forget. We mourn the loss of Mr. Anton Mzimba, Head of Ranger Services, who dedicated 25 years of his life to the Timbavati. A true testimony of a wildlife warrior.https://t.co/VP48f2lwGnJuly 27, 2022
Timbavati Reserve also shared a statement, mourning their colleague, which read, “'Anton, you have left a legacy - one which we will, in your honour, hold up high and never forget. We mourn the loss of Mr Anton Mzimba, Head of Ranger Services, who dedicated 25 years of his life to the Timbavati. A true testimony of a wildlife warrior.”
As did the charity ‘Helping Rhinos’ who tweeted that Mzimba’s death, “highlights the daily threat facing Rangers.”
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
