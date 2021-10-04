Prince William warns there’s ‘no time to waste’ in vital new video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has called for a ‘decade of change’ and has issued a stark warning about the reality of climate change, in a new docu-series alongside Sir David Attenborough.

The series will explain the climate challenges facing us and how we can prevent and fight back. Prince William announced this exciting project in September and is one of the many projects he and Kate Middleton are a part of, since receiving ‘higher roles’ within The Firm.

In the first episode, Prince William delivered a stark warning, while standing on a beach in Norfolk, with a stunning full-moon backdrop.

He said, “This is a moment for hope, not fear. A better sustainable future is within reach, we just have to grasp for it.

“We humans can achieve anything we set our minds to. So let’s all set our minds to this, a decade of action to repair our planet. There’s no time to waste.”

Norfolk is where he, Kate, and their three children reside when they’re out of London, so no doubt this area would have made a poignant setting for his statement. Prince William is a passionate advocate for the fight against climate change, previously saying that “enough is enough”.

The EarthShot Prize will see five £1 million prizes awarded to those who can “transform our chances of repairing the planet”, up until 2030.

Prince William explained why there are five prizes to be awarded, “Experts tell us there are five great challenges we must urgently overcome, to turn the tide. Over the next 10 years, we must work hard to protect and restore nature so that the wild stops shrinking and starts to grow.”

The inaugural EarthShot Prize ceremony will take place at Alexandra Palace, London on the 17th of October.

All episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer