Prince William and Kate Middleton’s heartbreak over Prince George ‘burden’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s heartbreak over Prince George has been revealed by a royal expert who claimed they want to protect him from feeling a huge “burden”.

Prince George is set to become King one day and has been glimpsed more often at prominent events in recent times.

It’s said that the Duke of Cambridge “struggled” with his destiny as a young man and that he and the Duchess want to help George not experience this too.

Of all the Queen’s great-grandchildren (opens in new tab) Prince George is facing the biggest future as he’s set to follow in her footsteps as monarch one day. Just a few days ago the Queen’s birthday tribute (opens in new tab) to George showcased a sweet moment from her Jubilee celebrations. Whilst it’s been suggested that George ‘learned’ a valuable lesson (opens in new tab) from Her Majesty that weekend. But despite his increased visibility at royal events in recent months, it seems that Prince William and Kate are eager to avoid their son feeling a major royal “burden”.

Opening up to OK! (opens in new tab), royal biographer Katie Nicholl has expressed her belief that whilst William and Kate have ensured he understands his future role as King, they don’t want George to “struggle” with the enormity of his royal destiny.

Instead, she suggested that William could be influenced by his own experience of life growing up in the royal spotlight to try and prevent the same situation for his son.

“William struggled with [knowing his future role] when he was a young man and he’s very keen George doesn’t experience that same sense of burden from an early age,” Katie claimed to the publication.

She added, “George understands the order of succession (opens in new tab), and he knows that one day he will be king, but he also knows that’s a long way in the future. It’s not made into a big deal."

Whilst the Cambridge’s might well be “keen” to prevent George feeling an overwhelming sense of “burden”, they have introduced him to attending public events. Where once the Cambridge kids were rarely glimpsed in public, George has watched many sporting events in recent years, including his first Wimbledon.

And Katie believes this is a deliberate choice as these are occasions he’d be “comfortable” ahead of him taking on greater responsibilities later in life.

She alleged, “He is older now, he is nine, he is clearly quite competent on the public stage. He’s not as outgoing or as extroverted as his sister or little brother but he seems quite comfortable taking on the few public duties he’s done. The engagements that William and Kate have brought him to are things where George is going to feel comfortable.”

This comes as royal author Robert Lacey previously claimed in a new chapter of his updated book Battle of the Brothers, that Duchess Kate and Prince William waited for a “controlled moment” (opens in new tab)around George’s seventh birthday to tell him he would one day be King.

“William's aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son ‘a normal family upbringing’, enabling the monarchy ‘to stay relevant and keep up with modern times’,” Robert wrote.

This suggests that Prince William and Duchess Kate are focused on supporting Prince George and ensuring he fully enjoys his childhood. Though royal fans are always delighted to see George at events, it’s heart-warming to think that his parents are careful to prevent him feeling the “burden” of his future role.