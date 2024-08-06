Prince George, Charlotte and Louis set off for holiday spot that holds Prince William’s ‘saddest memories’

During their school summer holidays, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to enjoy spending time at the holiday destination their dad Prince William says holds his ‘happiest but also saddest memories’.

Like kids up and down the UK, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are enjoying time away from the classroom as they spend their six weeks school summer holidays with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The family have likely set off for their favourite holiday home, Anmer Hall, with the royal couple planning tonnes of activities to keep the kids entertained and fight off their summer holiday boredom. But they're set to soon head off to another special family home in a holiday hotspot that holds loads of childhood memories for Prince William - memories that he says are both good and bad.

Every year, in a royal tradition that's lasted decades, the royal family all meet up at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to spend the last few weeks of the summer holidays together. And, despite Kate Middleton's recent health struggles, sources have reported that she will, along with her family, be making the long journey up to the Scottish castle for family fun and games.

The royal residence is a stunning holiday location in the Scottish Highlands, with tonnes of green space for the kids to run around in, lakes for everyone to fish in and row on, and even a vast collection of horses to ride around the estate.

The area is one that holds a special place in William's heart especially, not only for the memories of childhood holidays it holds. Scotland is where he met Kate Middleton, though it also holds some sadder memories that surely rise to the surface whenever he visits.

In a previous speech given in Scotland, The Mirror reports that he revealed, "Scotland is a source of some of my happiest memories but also my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning and in the dark days of grief that followed I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Alongside this painful memory is one of great joy because it was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year that I first met Catherine. Needless to say the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart."

But it seems that William is keen to make new memories at Balmoral to help ease the pain of the sadder ones he still holds onto and his children will play a massive part in that.

"George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us," he said of his and Kate's children. "They are starting to build their own happy memories here too."

In other royal news, Princess Diana could be about to spark Prince Harry and Prince William’s reconciliation, with an adorable 'saved' childhood memory. Plus, the way Kate Middleton laid out her ‘bold’ family priorities in a candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed in a new book. And Did you know that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are bound by ‘strict rule’ when it comes to public life?