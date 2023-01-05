Prince William took wife Kate Middleton on a 'secret, thrill-seeking' weekend trip
The Prince of Wales is claimed to have whisked wife Kate away in a James Bond-style Aston Martin DBX707.
Prince William is said to have surprised wife Kate Middleton with a 'secret thrill-seeking' weekend trip - James Bond style.
- Prince William reportedly took his wife Kate out for a test ride in a James Bond-style Aston Martin DBX707 that can reach top speeds of 193mph.
- The Prince of Wales is claimed to have had the car secretly delivered to Norfolk where they took it for a drive.
Prince William channeled his inner-secret agent when he reportedly whisked his wife Kate Middleton away for a weekend ride in a James Bond-style Aston Martin.
The couple, who spend Christmas with King Charles and other members of the Royal Family at Sandringham (opens in new tab), are said to have taken some time out for themselves as they reportedly took to the roads in Norfolk in the vehicle, which can reach top speeds of up to 193mph.
The car maker, beloved by Ian Fleming's 007, is said to have helped the Prince of Wales organise the gifted, secret ride around Norfolk - with the vehicle (£189k), which is the fastest SUV in the world, being delivered in a 'hush-hush' manner, an insider told The Sun (opens in new tab).
And William was reportedly spotted driving the car through the winding country lanes in north Norfolk. And like his new title, the car somewhat has a link with Wales.
The insider revealed, “The delivery of the car was an operation worthy of the secret service in itself. It was very hush-hush.
“But he was spotted behind the wheel buzzing round the tight and winding country lanes of North Norfolk.
“It is not a coincidence the car was one that was built in Wales by Welsh workers."
It's no secret that Prince William has a soft spot for Aston Martins as for their wedding (opens in new tab) he took wife Kate in a vintage Aston which was decorated with balloons as they drove from Buckingham Palace.
But while it remains to be seen whether the ride left Kate shaken or stirred, William's Bond dream was short-lived as he had to hand the keys back after the thrilling weekend and unfortunately for the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry, the ride isn't expected to be seen on the school run any time soon.
Maybe William will be gifted one, as his dad King Charles received an Aston Martin DB6 on his 21st birthday and he might have passed 21 but William does turn 41 this year.
Meanwhile, the latest DBX707 is made in the factory at St Athan, south Wales and was opened in 2019.
